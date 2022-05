Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright is no stranger to going after someone in court… but never quite like this. Wright is one of three plaintiffs in a civil case against a man who has sought to place liens on homes and other property belonging to Wright and two assistant state’s attorneys. Defendant Derick Turner describes himself as a “sovereign citizen” who contends the government does not have authority over him and cannot compel him to, for example, have a valid driver’s license in order to be on the road. In their civil complaint, Wright and the other attorneys say the liens are fraudulent and want them lifted… and want Turner to pay penalties and court costs.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO