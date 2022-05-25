ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Texas tragedy victims

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzOzz_0fq3TDBk00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - At the direction of the President of the United States, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, TX, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset May 28.

You can view the full proclamation below.

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN UVALDE, TEXAS

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-fourth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

The post Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Texas tragedy victims appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

Montana health officials say transgender people can't change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that had blocked the Republican-controlled state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The post Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery appeared first on Local News 8.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
KIFI Local News 8

US releases environmental study for new Idaho test reactor

U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The post US releases environmental study for new Idaho test reactor appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Robb Elementary School#The White House#The Federal Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
White House
KIFI Local News 8

South Fremont Junior High sixth grade teacher prepares to go to a NASA summer experience

Rebecca Porter is in her first year of teaching at South Fremont Junior High in St. Anthony Idaho. The science teacher recently saw a post on Facebook which has lead her to apply for a special experience to visit the NASA campus in Houston, Texas. The post South Fremont Junior High sixth grade teacher prepares to go to a NASA summer experience appeared first on Local News 8.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy