ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers got to the area, someone flagged them down and told them the victim was inside a home.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO