Highland Park, MI

1 person dead after a rollover crash in Highland Park (Highland Park, MI)

 4 days ago

On Monday, one person was killed following a rollover crash in Highland Park. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 1:20 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car heading east on the Davison freeway, just west of I-75, tried to move into the right lane from the center [...]

