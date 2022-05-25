Off-duty Oakland police officer involved in shooting near BART

Correction: KRON4 originally published that the shooting took place at 35th Avenue, based on information obtained from an Oakland police Facebook post. OPD later corrected the address to 35th Street.

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the department announced. The non-fatal shooting happened on the 800 block of 35th Street where an an off-duty OPD officer shot an individual police believe to be armed – a loaded firearm was found during a search shortly after.

The unidentified officer was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave, which is protocol, OPD Public Information Officer Kim Armstead said during a news conference. Police did not reveal whether or not both the subject and officer fired weapons.

The person who was shot arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. That individual is believe to be in stable condition.

The circumstances on what led to the shooting are yet to be revealed.

John Sasaki, the director of communications for the Oakland Unified School District, told KRON4 that Hoover Elementary School was placed on lockdown for one hour. As of midday Monday, that is now over.

Armstead said the school was placed on lockdown “out of precaution” given Wednesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. She said police wanted to make sure there was no threat to the children at local schools.

Police said no further information will be released because this is an active investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call OPD’s criminal investigations number at 510-238-3821.

The investigation is ongoing. KRON4 will update this story as we learn more.

