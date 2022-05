It’s not surprising to learn that Bill Hader is a fan of “Mad Max: Fury Road” – especially in the wake of the latest episode of “Barry.”. In Season 3 Episode 6, the actor/showrunner/filmmaker’s lead character finds himself caught up in a chase sequence with a motorbike gang, but the action scene plays out unlike many we’ve seen before. Hader directed the episode himself with an eye towards doing something unexpected, and just as he wowed viewers with his direction of the standout Season 2 episode “ronny/lily,” this Season 3 installment – titled “710N” – sees Hader once again showing that he’s been able to translate his love of movies into a unique and innovative eye as a filmmaker himself.

