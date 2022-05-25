ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa HS seniors see simulated crash demo

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ballston Spa High School seniors witnessed a simulated crash demonstration days before prom. The school said this was to encourage them to avoid accidents caused by distracted or impaired driving.

The demonstration took place in front of the school in the bus loop on Wednesday. Several students, as well as various emergency responders, participated in the event. An emergency helicopter from LifeNet NY also transported the “victims”.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0df4yd_0fq3KvPJ00
    Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YY9s_0fq3KvPJ00
    Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7EZf_0fq3KvPJ00
    Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TVFD_0fq3KvPJ00
    Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178sqM_0fq3KvPJ00
    Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)
NYS kicks off ‘No Empty Chair’ campaign to encourage safe driving

The event was coordinated by BSHS Principal Dr. Gianleo Duca and Deputy Jonathon Becker, the School Resource Officer, with assistance from Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

#Ballston Spa High School
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

