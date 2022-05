Moms Demand Action holding a vigil tomorrow in Sunrise for the victims of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings. Spokeswoman Nancy Fry says enough is enough, people need to demand change. She says the goal is to stop permitless carry from passing in Florida, end Stand Your Ground laws and demand universal background checks on every gun and ammunition sale. Several state lawmakers and Parkland parents will be speaking out. March for Our Lives will be holding rallies in Miami, Parkland and Orlando next month.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO