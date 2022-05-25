ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman hurt in Hickory Hill shooting

By David Royer
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition and a man detained after a shooting Wednesday morning in Hickory Hill.

Police say they responded at 11 a.m. to the 4100 block of Meadow Park Cove, where they found the victim. She was taken to Regional One.

Police are investigating but provided no further information.

WREG

Three burglarize Dixie Queen, steal meat products: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers say they stole meat products from Dixie Queen in the 4000 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Police said video surveillance shows the man and woman stealing the meat products after the man forced the door open on Thursday. The suspects were riding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Whitehaven McDonald’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s. The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two men went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly hurt in a shooting in Soulsville Friday. Police responded to a shooting on Gaither Street near East Trigg just before noon Friday. Memphis Police say one man went to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided details on a potential suspect for this shooting. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom shot after man chases, shoots at son: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after officers said he fired several shots at a man before shooting the victim’s mother. Officers received an aggravated assault call in March in the 1300 block of Galther Avenue. The victim said he was in the backyard when he saw a man, who he identified as “Rambo,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman spits on officer after stabbing girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after officers say she stabbed her girlfriend and spit on a police officer during her arrest. Officers responded to a wounding call on Saturday evening in the 4200 block of Zelda Lane in Berclair. When they arrived, police said they were denied entry by Amanda Gaddy, 29, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men wanted for Orange Mound shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released photos of suspects from a shooting in Orange Mound. On May 13 at approximately 6:30 PM, MPD responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Marianna Street and Carnes Avenue. When officers arrived, a person was lying in the street...
MEMPHIS, TN
