Woman hurt in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition and a man detained after a shooting Wednesday morning in Hickory Hill.
Police say they responded at 11 a.m. to the 4100 block of Meadow Park Cove, where they found the victim. She was taken to Regional One.
Police are investigating but provided no further information.
