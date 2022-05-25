High school classes canceled due to senior prank

MILWAUKEE — Saturday marked the 10th annual "Heal the Hood" block party. This year it took place in the Harambee neighborhood in Milwaukee. "Unity is the key. And to see people unified in this manner, support a good event makes me feel very, very good," Milwaukee resident Andre Muhammad said. "It speaks for itself. It's about healing the hood. You know I'm sure you know a lot of things going on, good and bad, and the hood definitely needs to be healed."

