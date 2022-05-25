ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

High school classes canceled due to senior prank

WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH, Wis. — Classes at Plymouth High School are canceled Wednesday after an unknown man was spotted inside a school building. The Plymouth Police Department...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 9

Freedom
4d ago

At this time that is not a prank, it is not funny.

Reply(1)
20
Phil Jucha
4d ago

They need to arrest those individuals involved.

Reply(3)
15
