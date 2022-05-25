ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich ‘keeping tabs on Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford as they line up shock summer transfer swoop’

By Jack Figg
BAYERN MUNICH are reportedly keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United forward has endured a torrid season over the last 12 months, with just five goals in 32 matches.

Marcus Rashford is linked with Bayern Munich Credit: EPA

As a result, it has left his future at Old Trafford in doubt with the likes of Barcelona linked.

But according to The Telegraph, German champions Bayern are the latest European giant to register their interest in Rashford, 24.

It comes with Robert Lewandowski, 33, targeting his own move to Barcelona.

Rashford is said to favour staying at United and is expected to undergo some intense warm weather training in the US next month.

The England international wants to get a head start in his bid to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

It is claimed Rashford will travel to America where he will be put through his paces during a working holiday next month.

He is then expected to return for the start of pre-season with United on June 27.

Rashford is also in a fight for his international place, having been left out of the England squad for the March internationals.

He was again omitted by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's four upcoming Nations Cup matches next month.

Rashford is at risk of losing out on England's squad for the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar.

His last cap came in July 2021 during the finals of the Euros, where he agonisingly missed a spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Marcus Rashford has not played for England since the Euros Credit: Reuters

Huddersfield 0 Nottingham Forest 1: Colwill own goal sends Reds back to Prem for first time since 1999 in £200m play-off

CARRIED by a wave of emotion and propelled by unstoppable momentum, Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence. One of English football’s grandest clubs have been away from the top flight since the last century - yet under the enlightened management of Steve Cooper, Forest have surged from the bottom of the Championship to the promised land in the space of eight months.
