The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals series 93-80 Wednesday night in Miami. Things did not look very good for Boston early on, as they had 10 turnovers and outscored 16-2 in the fast break in the first half. However, their elite defense kept them in the game and only trailed by five at the break.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO