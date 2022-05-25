ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter users call the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding the 'saddest thing' they have ever seen

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker's wedding is estimated to have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn't help but call out the small pasta portions at the reception.

After the 43-year-old reality star's younger sister Kylie Jenner shared a snap of her minuscule serving of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests must've been.

'The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding is the one of the saddest things i've ever seen,' one woman tweeted, while another quipped that was a 'mouthful, not a portion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mbyp_0fq35yPS00
Poking fun: While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker's wedding is estimated to have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn't help but call out the small pasta portions at the reception

Others suggested that the 'correct adult portion size is what's in the pan' and that it 'had better' been a '30 course meal.'

Others quipped about feeling 'personally attacked by this portion size of pasta' and that portion being 'offensive, atrocious, and a sin.'

'It's like, barely 100 calories. Like how dare you. Is this pasta for ANTS?' another fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbfFq_0fq35yPS00
Not enough? After the 43-year-old reality star's younger sister Kylie Jenner shared a snap of her minuscule serving of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests must've been
'The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding is the one of the saddest things i've ever seen,' one woman tweeted, while another quipped that was a 'mouthful, not a portion'

Among the haters was an Italian citizen, who explained that the dish was gourmet cuisine, from a luxury restaurant and 'portions are never as big as they are in the USA.'

Kravis, as they are affectionately called, threw a lavish reception - sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana - at a castle in Portofino Italy.

Guests were ferried to the ceremony and reception space on a fleet of speedboats decked out with D&G pillows and blankets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sbbq_0fq35yPS00
The other side: Among the haters was an Italian citizen, who explained that the dish was gourmet cuisine, from a luxury restaurant and 'portions are never as big as they are in the USA'

The secret garden ceremony venue is in the grounds of a house which has been hired by the Kardashians along with the medieval Castello Brown fortress next door.

Kourtney defied expectations by opting to skip the traditional wedding gown and, instead, wore a corseted white minidress with a cathedral length veil.

The lavish European wedding is the third time the loved-up couple have tied the knot, following their unofficial nuptials after the Grammys in Las Vegas and their legal ceremony in Santa Barbara.

Comments / 26

Dalle Gottlin Lee
4d ago

people all over this country are struggling with high gas and grocery bills and these people spend several million dollars on a wedding in a foreign country. 😒

Reply(4)
10
FoxxyRider
2d ago

the modern "American Gothic" painting in real life. so strange, awkward and everything in between.

Reply
4
kathy claypoole
3d ago

they look like the most unhappy couple ever!

Reply
12
