13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

By Chloe Timms
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Moira's attempts to cover up Faith's illness makes Chas suspect she's sleeping with Nate again. Elsewhere, Leyla's behaviour takes a vicious turn as she hunts desperately for drugs, and Charity tries to support Noah. Here are 13 big moments coming up. 1....

Emmerdale's Mackenzie!

WOW - I have just watched tonight's episode of Emmerdale, Mackenzie was looking hot in his suit - Mackenzie is so sexy! I took some pictures, enjoy!!
Soap actors who mysteriously faded into the shadows

Which soap actors mysteriously faded into the shadows after appearing in a soap opera?. I'll start with Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Maalik in EastEnders from September 1999 to October 2003. The young girl who played Katy in Corrie. Seen her on strictly but never seen her since unless she’s...
Former Hollyoaks star joins Emmerdale (Contain spoiler)

It has been announced that former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool who played Harry Thompson, has joined the cast of Emmerdale as a new drug dealer called Jason Denshaw - This is great news, Parry is so sexy, It was a shame when his character (Harry) got killed off in Hollyoaks.
Emmerdaily. 27th May 2022. Bland on the run.

One gathers that we're back to 7pm starts next week because of the BGT crap!?. So Noah has 'done one', hopefully he'll die in a ditch and spare us any more pitiful attempts at 'acting'. Naturally his 'mam' is distraught but then she's no strangers to 'low behaviour' herself and...
Black Adam trailer release date confirmed by Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is probably the upcoming DC film that we know most about, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's trademark lengthy Instagram posts, but we haven't seen all that much in terms of footage from it yet. But don't worry, we're getting a full trailer for it pretty soon, as revealed by...
7 huge EastEnders storylines airing in June

EastEnders spoilers follow. Summer is almost upon us, and things are about to heat up in EastEnders. A shocking accident, a life left hanging in the balance, two couples on the rocks and a heartbreaking realisation – here's our guide to some of the biggest storylines that will be airing over the next few weeks.
Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy reveals why he pitched Luke Morgan's tragic exit story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has explained why he pitched his character Luke Morgan's tragic exit story. Luke was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in December 2019, and his condition has started to deteriorate in recent months. Gary has already filmed his final scenes in the role, with an...
Coronation Street's Kevin Webster shares Abi's secret in new scenes

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kevin Webster seeks advice from his sister Debbie tonight (May 27) after his estranged wife Abi shares a big secret. Kevin's relationship with Abi hit the rocks earlier this year after he found out that she'd betrayed him by cheating on him. However, there's still a chemistry between the former couple which will be revisited in the coming days.
Castle star Jon Huertas talks possible return following cancellation

Castle star Jon Huertas said he would love to return to the show for another season or a reboot following its untimely cancellation in 2016. "I would do something Castle-related, for sure, because we didn’t get to end it on our terms," he said in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.
Your favourite soap

Which soap is your overall favourite? Not just based on current stories, but including the past as well. Coronation Street, the other two big soaps are abysmal. Emmerdale being the worst. Posts: 441. Forum Member. ✭. 29/05/22 - 15:12 #4. Coronation Street. MJsDirtyDiana wrote: ». It’s got to be Emmerdale.
Why Squid Game star apologised to director after watching the show

Squid Game star Hoyeon apologised to director Hwang Dong-hyuk after first seeing the series at a cast screening, believing she hadn't given her all as the character. The actress may have found fame and received awards for her role as Kang Sae-byeok in the South Korean survival show, but she wasn't fully happy with her performance initially, texting the director her apologies.
EastEnders - Your favourite character introduced in the last decade?

Linda along with Mick, Kush, Zack & Harvey for me. Stuart is one I forgot to add, his character development has been good. I voted for Mick. Is he the best character on that list? Probably not. But signing Danny Dyer - whether you love or hate him - was a big coup for the show so for me he's the stand-out casting. Also, for me, Mick has most of the time been entertaining and a good fit for the Vic and the programme in general. We've also seen another side to Dyer as well as he has managed to show that there's more to him than the cockney geezer act. I also love Linda, Nancy and Zack. Suki is close for me but she's gone off the boil a bit following the stuff with Honey. We need to delve a little deeper into her character I think.
Former Eastenders and Corrie Star Patricia Brake has died

She played Viv Baldwin the mother of Danny and the sister in law of Mike Baldwin and also the mother of Rapist Graham Foster (Freddie Slater's father) in eastenders. I think she was more well known as the on screen daughter of Ronnie Barker in porridge. Very sad, she has...
EE James Willmott-Brown - dead or alive?

As Kathy discovers that Ben has been raped, will we finally get closure of what happened to James Willmott Brown?. He was last seen Christmas 2017 having a supposed heart attack in hospital as daughter Fi disowned him, in the aftermath (and complete disaster) of the Weyland & Co storyline. But we never saw what happened next.
Marcus Rashford announces engagement with romantic proposal photo

Footballer Marcus Rashford has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his high school sweetheart Lucia Loi by posting a romantic proposal photo on Instagram. Rashford popped the question to his girlfriend while on a romantic holiday in Hollywood, surrounded by candles and rose petals in front of a giant love heart made of flowers.
What is this new horror?

Anyone know what this new horror is? is it in English? or subtitles? if it subtitles, I will give it a miss, I can't be bothered with subtitles movies. It's hard work reading it and watching the scenes at the same time!. I like a good horror movie!
Casualty's cliffhanger had a hidden meaning – here's why

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty viewers may be left thinking that there was nothing particularly odd about that ending just now, but it actually had a very significant meaning. Saturday night's visit to the ED saw Ollie's story insidiously play out in the background, but here's why you should be keeping...
Borgen: Power & Glory on netflix

I hadn't realised Netflix were making new episodes of Borgen! But its being released on June 2nd. Very positive review of it here - https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/borgen-season-4-power-glory-review/. Be interesting to see how it looks, I am sure the Netflix budget will be way higher than the Danish state tv budget of the...
