Hispanic Heritage essay contest winners announced in Pottstown

Changes are coming to WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. Danielle Woods announced she is leaving after seven years at the Lancaster station. Viewers who have seen her work her way up and watched her compelling news coverages are naturally saddened about the news. They have questions about Danielle Woods leaving WGAL and especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what the news anchor said.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO