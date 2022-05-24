Hispanic Heritage essay contest winners announced in Pottstown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state ordered a recount in the Republican U.S. Senate primary race. The latest numbers show Dr. Mehmet Oz leads Dave McCormick by a margin of just about 902 votes, but there are still a number of ballots left to be counted.
(Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/)
Statewide, there are 860 undated Republican mail-in ballots that the counties can decide whether or not to include. Bucks County is including 45 of theirs, and on Wednesday, Philadelphia officials said they will add more than 100 votes in their final result.
“The 902 vote difference between these two...
