Pottstown, PA

Hispanic Heritage essay contest winners announced in Pottstown

By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos held an awards dinner at Chili’s for the winners of the 2021-2022 Hispanic Heritage essay contest on Saturday, May 14. The winners are Yasmin Paez and Miranda Pineda. Both attend...

