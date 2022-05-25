Clemson’s Max Wagner Makes The Over-The-Shoulder Grab | Must See Moment

From 2015 to 2020 the Clemson Tigers won the ACC every year. Amazingly, they beat a different team each time, firmly establishing themselves as the best team in the conference and one of the best programs in America. They won a national championship in two of those seasons, too. However,...
No public alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium this year for UGA home football games, according to UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks. The school now serves beer and seltzer for men’s and women’s basketball games at Stegeman Coliseum and at baseball games at Foley Field as well SEC games at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. Georgia was the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues but for now, it will only be allowed at Sanford Stadium for those with tickets to suites.
Greenville, S.C. – Zach Ketterman homered in consecutive plate appearances including a three-run blast to right field in the top of the eighth inning to claw sixth-seeded Western Carolina back within two runs of fourth-seeded UNCG on Friday evening at Fluor Field. However, the seven-run deficit WCU faced through the first five innings proved to be too much to overcome as the Spartans held on to advance with the 9-7 win in the 2022 Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases.
The 2022 High School Football season is just right around the corner. As teams wrap-up spring practice and get ready to start summer workouts, we will begin previewing the teams in our area. As of today, 5/27, we are thirteen weeks away from week zero. We begin our 2022 previews...
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – A Bryce Roddey game-winning single and a thrilling comeback in the ninth inning allowed nationally top-ranked and regionally top-seeded North Greenville to capture a 7-6 NCAA Division II Super Regional win in 10 innings over regionally third-seeded and nationally ninth-ranked Columbus State. The thrilling extra-inning victory leaves the Crusaders (49-9) needing just one more […]
Every spring, the wooded trails that meander through the expansive grounds of the In-the-Oaks estate hide a menacing foe for the runners who accept the awaiting challenge. Some have fallen victim to the Black Mountain Monster, while others have emerged victorious. When the annual race returns for its 12th year,...
The Carolinian Debutante Club introduced the 2022 debutantes Saturday at the annual Mother-Daughter Tea held at the Greenville Country Club. The 17 women to be presented at the 53rd annual winter ball on December 17th at the Poinsett Club are:. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James...
PENDLETON, S.C. — An expert gardener in the Upstate who has been planting seeds and digging into her family history has unearthed an amazing find. As a long-time horticulturalist at Clemson Extension, Barbara Smith comes from a long line of farmers and gardeners. In 1976, she and her husband...
The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 12 artistically inspired boutique hotels, continues expansion throughout the Southeast announcing a $150 million+ small scale mixed-use village development in Cashiers, N.C., designed by architect and town planner Christian B. Sottile.*. Focused on the conservation and preservation of the town's character, Cashiers East Village...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) said they’ve helped Ukrainian refugees resettle into South Carolina and expect more on the way. The organization said in a statement that it has helped roughly 800 Ukrainians to resettle into the Greenville, SC area. This was accomplished through the LSC’s New Americans Program.
Greenville, South Carolina, has many quirks. It has the famous Swamp Rabbit Trail and rabbit emblems everywhere. It hosts a yearly charity, “Duck Derby,” during which tens of thousands of cute rubber ducks race down the magnificent falls of the Reedy River that transects the city. A whimsical Greenville pastime is trying to spot all the hidden bronze mice on Main Street (Mice on Main). It’s the home of baseball enigma Shoeless Joe Jackson and the vibrant poinsettia plant. It has one of the South’s most talent-packed concentrations of visual artists you can find. Greenville feels at once big-city-important and small-town-cozy. Locals beam when they talk about Greenville. They’re proud of its peculiarities and ready to tell you about its hidden gems. I’m proud of it, too, having spent weeks and weeks of my childhood in Spartanburg, right next door. Let’s map out an insider’s weekend in Greenville and get you on your way there, too!
A commission created to rename military bases currently named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy is recommending renaming Fort Gordon near Augusta for former President and World War II military leader Dwight Eisenhower. The Naming Commission also suggested renaming Fort Benning near Columbus for Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger-Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get your taste buds ready for fried catfish and catfish stew. The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is back with four days of entertainment. The festival will start Wednesday, May 25, and run through Saturday, May 28. Guest will be able to enjoy live music, wrestling,...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 said a teenager was arrested Friday after bringing a firearm onto school property. Around 1 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a former student was at TL Hanna High School. Deputies said someone noticed the teen concealing a weapon in his waistband.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate doctor says if you are still dealing with things like loss of taste and smell from Covid, there is a treatment. Dr. Loudermilk’s office in Anderson has a procedure for people of any age who are experiencing lost of taste or distorted sense of smell even Covid fog.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash near the Georgia State line, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Long Creek Highway near the South Carolina/Georgia state line. The coroner said it happened at about...
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique. World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.
