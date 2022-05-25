North Carolina’s Thomas Frick Throws Out Baserunner | Must See Moment

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shootings early Sunday in Newberry that killed a […]
HART COUNTY G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager killed during a boat crash on Lake Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. Hart County Coroner Mike Adams identified the victim as 17-year-old Eric Beasley from Canton, Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Georgia game...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — "Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press" will be on display at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville from Saturday, May 28, until Sunday, Aug. 21. Museum officials said this traveling collection chronicles the Vietnam War as seen through the lens of some of...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department recently launched a special operation that got numerous criminals off the streets. "If you think that because of the staffing crisis, we’re not here, we are here, and we’re coming for you” APD Capt. Joe Silberman said. Silberman...
FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
