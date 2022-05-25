ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

North Carolina’s Thomas Frick Throws Out Baserunner | Must See Moment

watchstadium.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to take advantage of the ball getting away from UNC...

watchstadium.com

WRAL

NC officials OK closing charter school for 'financial irregularities'

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies teenage victim from boat crash on Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager killed during a boat crash on Lake Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. Hart County Coroner Mike Adams identified the victim as 17-year-old Eric Beasley from Canton, Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Georgia game...
HART COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Vietnam War exhibit opens at Upcountry History Museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. — "Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press" will be on display at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville from Saturday, May 28, until Sunday, Aug. 21. Museum officials said this traveling collection chronicles the Vietnam War as seen through the lens of some of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC

