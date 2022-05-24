Horoscope today, Wednesday May 25: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

The moon brings understanding and Jupiter adds positive energy, giving you an exceptional chance to present yourself.

You can pitch ideas and write CVs in original ways.

Pluto and Mercury finish the job with big-money plans that use your skills and assets well.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

With Mars and Jupiter in your secrets zone, this is not a time to hold back information or emotions.

What feels like power can make your position weaker. Share what you need to and see what happens.

Agreeing a proper mutual ending at work can be the key to a new beginning.

Luck listens to an “M” radio show.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The moon and Jupiter liven up your showbiz sector and you have the skills a TV show could be seeking.

See it through on your own terms instead of letting others tell you what to do.

A story about friends can have a special meaning for you as a couple. Single? A sports team in red can be a love finder.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

A goal planned for a “J” month can be coming sooner, if that’s what you want.

You have more control over your future than you think – but with this comes responsibility.

Lovewise, Venus reminds you that two people should share a load equally.

If you are single, a champion runner or dancer can be The One.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Mars boosts learning power and this can bring more money into your life as sharing knowledge feels so natural.

You can value your own abilities as highly as those of people around you.

If you are in love, partners find the same passion pace. If single, a life lived in at least two locations is the key.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Prizes linked to transformations – of faces, places or outlooks – can be yours when you acknowledge skills you have been developing.

Mercury may reverse a travel timetable but you can still make it work.

Any obstacles can turn into stepping stones.

A friend with a distinctive laugh could be your luck finder.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The moon and sun stir deep emotions and a commitment plan you consider set in stone can suddenly change.

But this is a positive process, so stick with it.

A time of feeling overlooked at work can end as Mars makes you a natural leader – and the moment you see the right job vacancy, you will recognise it.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your work profile is perhaps unusual but people are saying the right things about you. So keep doing your very best.

When it comes to love, Venus is ready to give more but not in a one-way situation.

Be clear what you expect from a partner.

New passion asks you to spell your name.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Wonderful ideas flow through you and this time you are ready to share them with the right people, instead of wasting them on the wrong ones.

With a marriage sun and a romantic moon, anything can happen in your love zone, including a new face your heart instantly knows.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Godfather planet Jupiter highlights love, security and loyalty – and an address linked to the past is where you can find all three.

You see how strong your ability is to create the life you need instead of relying on others.

The sun’s heat in your working world can turn a casual comment into a real opportunity.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

After a long time thinking about them, now you can express your ideas in words.

This time, you get them to the right person at the right time.

But your best support is yourself, as you start to see yourself as a contender. In love, the more you talk the less you may say.

One picture can be worth a thousand words.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Couples of all kinds – from lovers to pairs of items – can rise to the top of your luck list as Jupiter and the moon combine strengths.

Not only do you have an eye for seeing value that others miss, you also find love in unlikely settings.

A sunshine address is coming closer.

