Rugby

All Blacks great tips ex-NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make his debut for the rugby world's powerhouse within weeks and join a rare group of dual internationals

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
4 days ago
 4 days ago

Former Roosters and Warriors NRL superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck might not have been playing Super Rugby for long, but one All Blacks legend is sure he has what it takes to be named in the New Zealand side come July.

Cross-code winger Sir John Kirwan, who earned 63 caps for the All Blacks and spent two seasons with the Warriors in the ARL, believes that despite Tuivasa-Sheck having a different skillset to many others in the 15-man game - he is primed for success.

The 2018 Dally M Medal winner, who was primarily a fullback in rugby league, has transferred his incredible skills and athleticism seamlessly to the crucial union position of inside centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36znUH_0fq2lkhE00
Tuivasa-Sheck made the most metres for the Blues in their Round 13 game against the Reds

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Kirwan said his fleet-footedness in the number 12 jumper would give the All Blacks a different string to their bow.

'When you think about New Zealand rugby, traditionally we have had 12s that would get us over the advantage line. The Ma'a Nonu's (former All Black) of this world. But Roger does that with his feet. I think he has adapted really quickly,' he said.

The All Blacks next test is against Ireland in July, and if Tuivasa-Sheck does manage to secure a debut he will be just the sixth-ever player to represent New Zealand in both codes since rugby went professional in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CG1N_0fq2lkhE00
The star fullback played 20 games for the Kiwi rugby league side, scoring 14 tries

In a separate interview, Kirwan, who fell just short of earning both caps, likened the Blues centre to New Zealand's last dual international, former NRL premiership player Sonny Bill Williams.

'For me, he is Sonny Bill Williams... he's got x-factor. I would put him in straight away. I've seen enough in his two games,' he told All Blacks YouTube show The Breakdown last month.

Since making his Super Rugby debut for ladder-leaders Auckland Blues in Round 2, Tuivasa-Sheck has managed to shake off a shoulder injury and has impressed teammates, opponents and pundits alike with his professionalism, one percenters and silky skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZved_0fq2lkhE00
Tuivasa-Sheck playing against the Melbourne Rebels in Round 12

His acceleration at the line is a sight to behold, and he has brought his famous step and offload to union too. His transition to both the Blues, and potentially All Blacks, is made all the more easy by playing outside star flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

Barrett, who has over 100 New Zealand caps, labelled his teammate 'freakish', and Aussie fans will get to see the pair strut their stuff this Saturday when the Waratahs take on the Blues at Leichardt Oval.

Tuivasa-Sheck and his teammates have already secured top spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder ahead of finals - but with a World Cup next year, the man known as 'RTS' appears set to become a key member of the All Blacks set-up.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

