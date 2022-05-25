ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crazy moment a thief causes $100,000 damage using a front-end loader to clear a truck out of the way so he can 're-steal' a Holden Commodore from a police car yard

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police are looking for a man who allegedly caused $100,000 worth of damage after he broke in to a car yard and used a front-end loader to 're-steal' a vehicle.

Queensland police released dramatic CCTV footage showing the moment the huge earthmoving machine enters the car yard at 5:30am on Sunday May 15, and is used to push a parked flatbed tow truck out of the way.

Detectives said the man stole the front-end loader from another business at Parkhurst, north of Rockhampton in central Queensland, earlier that night and drove it through the gates at the towing yard on Leichardt Street 10 minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4W11_0fq2livm00
Security camera footage shows the man driving a front-loader through the gates of a towing yard in Parkhurst, Queensland at 5:30am on Sunday May 15 (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUUnj_0fq2livm00
The offender then uses the front-loader to push a flatbed tow truck out of the way of a row of parked cars

The video shows the man pushing the tow truck out of the way to free a row of parked cars.

The offender gets out of the machine and then sets it on fire, the act that has caused $100,00 worth of damage.

He is then seen getting into a 2017 grey Holden Commodore sedan before driving away and fleeing the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said the Commodore had previously been stolen and police were in the process of organising forensic analysis on the vehicle.

'It [the car] had been seized to assist us in further investigations to try to identify who had originally broken into the house and stolen that car,' Mr Peachey told ABCNews.

'We were going to forensically analyse that, but obviously before we could do that it was re-stolen.'

Detectives have not ruled out multiple offenders despite there being only one person seen in the video.

Police have issued an appeal to anyone who may have seen either the loader or Holden vehicle, with rego plates 038YSG, around the time of the incident.

'It beggars belief and that's why we're asking the public, there must be someone out there who knows something or saw something,' Mr Peachey said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ug0zr_0fq2livm00
The man drove away in a 2017  grey Holden Commodore with rego plates 038YSG (pictured)

