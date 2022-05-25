ALL LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY BRANCHES AND LINK SITES WILL BE CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY

Curtis Ray Hoppe, 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side and while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. The memorial service for Curt will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm, with a prayer service and the sharing of memories at 7 pm, and will continue at the Church for one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. Both services will be live-streamed by going to Curt’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO