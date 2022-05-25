ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

ALL LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY BRANCHES AND LINK SITES WILL BE CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites will be closed on Monday, May...

SECTION 8AA BASEBALL SEEDS AND BRACKET RELEASED

The 2022 Section 8AA Baseball tournament seeds and bracket were released Saturday. The seeds and bracket are below – SECOND ROUND – Thursday, June 2 (now double elimination) North at Park Rapids – 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 PM. South at Perham – 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Leland Pinske – Notice of Passing

Leland Pinske, age 68, of Gary, MN, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Essentia Health, Fargo, ND. A private family service will be held. Please feel free to sign the guestbook, send condolences and view other opportunities which may be available to the public. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family...
GARY, MN
GRAND FORKS BEGINS PHASE ONE OF SUMMER ROAD RECONSTRUCTION ON S. 12TH ST. TO 24TH AVE.

Grand Forks Road crews announced that S. 12th St. will be closed from Park Dr. to 24th Ave. S. starting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for a complete road reconstruction. This is phase 1 of a 2-phase project this summer. Phase 1 is the reconstruction of S. 12th St. from Park Dr. to 24th Ave. S. Phase 2 is the reconstruction of S. 12th St. from 24th Ave. S. to the alley between 25th Ave. S. and 26th Ave. S. including the intersection of S. 12th St. and 24th Ave. S. Phase 2 is expected to begin in mid-August.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Bev Nelson – Obit

Beverly Lou Danielson was born on May 17, 1955, in Moorhead, Minnesota to parents Raymond and Esther (Gross) Danielson. She grew up in Mentor and graduated from Mentor High School in 1973. Bev was united in marriage to Courtney Nelson on June 9, 1973, at Bethel Bible Church in Mentor....
Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather is impacting graduation plans in West Fargo. Both Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School have decided to move their graduation ceremonies indoors due to the increasing possibility for inclement weather on Sunday. On Sunday, the Packers are scheduled to toss...
WEST FARGO, ND
Olive Ann breaks ground in GF

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Thursday for the Olive Ann boutique hotel in downtown Grand Forks. The five story building will feature nearly 80 hotel rooms…a speakeasy…fitness center…exterior patios with access to Sky’s Fine Dining and Cloud 9 Events Center. The hotel is named after the “First...
GRAND FORKS, ND
One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the 67-year-old driver, of Nevada, fell asleep. She then overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Lloyd and Shirley Lee – Obit

Lloyd and Shirley Lee, longtime Crookston Central High School educators, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Amira Choice in Plymouth, MN. They had moved to Plymouth a year ago to be near their daughter, Sondi, and her family. Shirley passed away in the early morning hours and Lloyd in the evening. They shared their lives together for over 63 years and will now share eternity.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Michael Edward Miller, 31, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Gary Andrew Oleisky, 55, of Oaklee, for Falsely Reporting a Crime. Michael Garza, 40, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After 30 years in Fargo, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has announced that they will be closing for good in two weeks. Saturday, June 4th will be their last night in operation, but they plan to party hard until then. They encourage everyone to join them next...
FARGO, ND
Fargo PD respond to downtown stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, the Fargo Police Dept. responded to a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo at the 500 Block on Broadway. A victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition according to FPD. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
Curtis Ray Hoppe – Time of Service Announcement

Curtis Ray Hoppe, 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, with his loving family at his side and while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. The memorial service for Curt will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm, with a prayer service and the sharing of memories at 7 pm, and will continue at the Church for one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. Both services will be live-streamed by going to Curt’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.
CROOKSTON, MN
65 Catalytic Converters Stolen from Business Near New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 65 catalytic converters and copper optic scrap cable. The burglary happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday at a building east of New York Mills. The estimated total value of the material is just over $10,000.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
FEMA & Emergency Management Teams Survey Damage in NW Minnesota

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — FEMA and Minnesota Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management are conducting surveys of recent flooding and storm damage in northwest Minnesota. The teams are traveling through Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties to determine if the damage exceeds local and state resources and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CHS SENIORS MAKE FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR GRADUATION CEREMONY TONIGHT

The Crookston High School Seniors had their final day of school today and had a few events throughout the morning to help commemorate their last day. The day began with a Senior and Faculty breakfast in CHS Commons at 7:30 a.m., where the seniors got to sit down with some of their favorite teachers and staff members to enjoy breakfast and each other’s company one final time as teacher and student.
Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
GRAND FORKS, ND

