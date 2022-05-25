ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Independent who humiliated Kristina Keneally says claims she's NOT eligible for Federal Parliament because she is a Vietnamese refugee is a 'Labor smear'

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The maverick independent who crushed high-flying Labor Senator Kristina Keneally in Saturday's election has accused Labor of smear tactics after questions were raised about her eligibility.

Dai Le, who achieved a remarkable underdog electoral victory as an independent over Kristina Keneally at the election, said the claims were attempts to 'smear me and try to damage my reputation'.

The claims centre around whether Ms Le nominated for the southwest Sydney seat of Fowler while still being a citizen of Vietnam, the country she grew up in until she was seven.

A a report claimed she failed to indicate on electoral forms when and how she gave up her Vietnamese citizenship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrrXZ_0fq2gibt00
Independent MP Dai Le is facing questions over whether she was eligible to stand following her stunning and historic win over Labor's Kristina Keneally in Saturday's election

Under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution, someone who nominates for election to the Australian Parliament cannot be a citizen of a 'foreign power'.

Ms Le reportedly ticked that she had never been a citizen or subject of another nation on her declaration to the Australia Electoral Commission in her nomination form.

The spaces that a candidate must fill in to say how and when they ceased being a citizen of another country were left blank and no documentation was supplied.

Ms Le accused Labor of putting out the story and flatly denied it in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

'Over the last few days, the Labor Party has been trying to smear me and try to damage my reputation, dragging my family including my son into stories,' she wrote.

'I can confirm that the AEC accepted my application to stand for the Federal Election and that I'm not a subject or a citizen of another country, and was not when I lodged my nomination form with the AEC prior to the close of the nomination.'

She also wrote that the ALP needed 'to accept the people's democratic decision who have elected me to represent'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPp2X_0fq2gibt00
Ms Le took to Facebook to accuse Labor of trying to smear her after questions were raised over whether she was still a citizen of Vietnam, the country she fled as child, which could disqualify her from running for parliament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYrGm_0fq2gibt00
Former NSW premier Kristina Keneally was parachuted into the ultra-safe Sydney Labor electorate of Fowler but saw a huge swing against her to hand Ms Le an unlikely triumph

Ms Le and her family fled Vietnam in 1975 and after several years in Hong Kong and Filipino refugee camps they arrived in Australia in 1979.

The High Court previously ruled candidates who were citizens of another country at the time of their nomination could not sit in parliament, even if the person took reasonable steps to renounce their other citizenship.

However, a court case over Ms Le's eligibility would only arise if she was challenged by Labor or the matter was referred by the House of Representatives.

University of Sydney constitutional law specialist Anne Twomey told The Australian that Ms Le would have had Vietnamese citizenship at some point, so ticking the box to say she never had foreign allegiance seemed a bit 'peculiar'.

However, Professor Towney stressed she could not be sure of Vietnamese law or whether Ms Le would be disqualified from parliament.

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone, who is Ms Le's close political ally, told The Australian he believed she had a letter from the Vietnamese consulate that proved she renounced citizenship.

'She's not a citizen of Vietnam, she's never been a citizen, she checked that out, this is just someone getting a bit excited, they're all going to end up with egg on their face,' he said.

'She doesn't have to explain that to anybody. If someone wants to take her to court, let them take her to court.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7AOE_0fq2gibt00
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone, a close political ally of Ms Le, believes that she has a letter from the Vietnamese consulate proving that she is no longer a citizen of that country

Labor parachuted Ms Keneally from the Senate into Fowler, which the party has held since its creation, and was expected to comfortably win again despite disquiet over ditching of aspiring candidate, local lawyer Tu Le.

Ms Le, who previously has stood for the Liberals in state elections, said Fowler's electorate, which has a large Vietnamese community, felt insulted by Labor's 'arrogance' of presuming they could drop in a favoured candidate.

Ms Keneally lives on the other side of Sydney on Scotland Island, on the northern beaches, in a multimillion-dollar mansion.

Labor suffered a 16 per cent swing against it to lose Fowler to Ms Le, defying the national trend that saw the party take office.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: Labour would win a Tory civil war

There is never a good time for a political party’s members, especially MPs, to plot against their leader. But in the second half of a parliament such behaviour is even more dangerous and foolish. The next General Election is likely to fall by May 2024. If the Tory Party...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristina Keneally
Person
Anne Twomey
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Federal Parliament#Vietnamese#Labor#The Australian Parliament#The Labor Party#Aec
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Government's secret plans for apocalyptic events included total takeover or shut down of citizens' communication networks

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ministers plan biggest deportation exercise ever attempted on one day by sending 300 illegal migrants home - with charter flights bound for Iraqi Kurdistan, Albania and Bangladesh

Ministers are planning a mass deportation next week of foreign criminals and migrants who are in the UK illegally. The carefully choreographed operation, involving up to 300 foreign nationals, is believed to be the biggest deportation exercise ever attempted on one day. Charter flights booked by the Home Office are...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Australia's biggest energy producer could scrap controversial plan to carve off its coal-fired power stations after relentless campaign by greenie tech billionaire

Australia's biggest energy producer AGL could scrap a controversial plan to carve off its coal-fired power stations amid growing concerns about the proposal. The power giant was set to take a possible demerger to vote on June 15, with 75 per cent of shareholder votes needed to proceed. But the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Ministers were warned SIX MONTHS AGO about Passport Office applications backlog six MONTHS ago and chaos has now cost Britons a total of £5.4m by forcing them to pay for fast track process

The 'inadequate' performance of six private firms contracted at the Passport Office was known to ministers as far back as six months ago, it has been revealed. Many holidaymakers' plans are up in the air due to backlogs at the agency, with staff warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate before it gets better.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cheers Ma'am! Boris Johnson brings back the Crown symbol on our pint glasses for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - 18 years after the EU ordered us to remove them

Pint glasses will be adorned with a Crown for the first time in nearly 20 years after Ministers axed EU rules banning the patriotic symbol. With the country gearing up for a long bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, the Government has launched a consultation on sweeping away the ban on imperial measures – meaning shops could once again be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Labour MP David Lammy says far right won't silence him after 'vile racist' got suspended sentence and fine for calling him 'monkey boy' and saying he would 'hang from a lamppost'

Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP David Lammy has today said he will not be silenced by the far right after a 'vile racist' who sent him death threats was sentenced in court. Glenn Broadbent, 62, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after sending the MP a death...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

RAF Typhoons and Royal Navy personnel will provide security and tackle terror threats at World Cup 2022 in Qatar, MoD reveals

RAF warplanes and the Royal Navy will protect this year's World Cup in Qatar, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced. A squadron of fourth-generation Typhoon jets will 'police the skies' above tournament venues and fight terror threats, according to the Defence Secretary. Ben Wallace said: 'Making sure citizens from across...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

BBC under fire over anti-Tory radio host as MP calls for investigation into decision to employ presenter Matthew Stadlen who has repeatedly criticised Boris Johnson

A Conservative MP last night called for the BBC to investigate how it made the decision to employ a presenter who has repeatedly criticised the Prime Minister. Former LBC radio broadcaster Matthew Stadlen was hired last week as a stand-in host on Radio 5 Live. But it soon emerged that...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

372K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy