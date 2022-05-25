ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a CVS superfan – I can find ways to get 70% off products that even savings newbies can try

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago

A CVS super fan has given couponing newbies advice on how to save up to 70 percent on specific products in store.

TikTok user @savingwithshayna makes dozens of videos on how to get the best savings at CVS for her over 90,000 followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOpob_0fq2Y5fv00
A TikToker shared how to get the best deals at CVS by strategically using coupons Credit: @savingwithshayna

“Here’s a newbie CVS deal that anyone could do this week,” said Shayna in the clip.

Shayna shares a coupon that she found online for TRESemmé hair care products.

The coupon allows customers to buy two bottles for $10 and if you buy two, you receive $2 in ExtraBucks Rewards.

Originally the bottles are $7.99 but Shayna is able to purchase them for $10 in the video.

“And we’re gonna use this $5 off digital coupon that everyone should have,” she says, showing the coupon on screen.

Thanks to the coupon, customers will only have to pay $5 out of pocket while still receiving the $2 ExtraCare money back.

“This makes them both $3 or $1.50 each,” said Shayna.

According to the caption in her video, this deal is only valid from May 22 to May 28.

Shayna’s account offers information about deals and advice on coupons at multiple stores, mostly CVS and Walgreens.

For example, she had a video on how to get deodorant virtually for free by using the CVS ExtraBucks Rewards system.

Similar to the other deal, this is only valid until May 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELvCA_0fq2Y5fv00
The deal is only valid until May 28 Credit: Getty

