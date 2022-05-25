Cardboard Engineering: Build at City at the Indiana State Museum
Find out what can you build with cardboard, colored tape, cardboard cutters and pencils at “Cardboard Engineering: Build a City,” a new experience at the Indiana State Museum. From May 28 to Oct. 30, 2022, this interactive exhibit invites children and adults to lend their imagination to creating a cardboard...
It is pool season in Indianapolis, and Indy Parks & Recreation has announced that all Marion County residents qualify for a FREE pool membership this summer. Residents will be able to access FREE pool passes at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location, or the Customer. Service Center at...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Summer’s here, school’s out — and it’s time for family fun under the stars! Skip the early bedtime a few nights this summer in favor of watching one of these outdoor movies in Indianapolis. 2022 Outdoor Movies to Look Forward To:. The National Bank of Indianapolis...
BORDEN, In. (WDRB) -- A popular Southern Indiana festival has a new name and a new location. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some people making the Star Valley Strawberry Festival possible. The Starlight St. John's Catholic Church Strawberry Festival was permanently canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. The annual Strawberry...
Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re in the Coke Lot this year in advance of the Indianapolis 500, you might meet John Nevin at Jake’s Pub. It’s an inflatable, portable pub with deep Irish roots and, once a year, it comes to Indiana. “Jake was my...
Join Indy Parks for a movie under the stars at the Garfield Park Arts Center’s west field! Bring a seat, your friends and family, and enjoy our screening of a family favorite!. Concessions/food will not be available, but you are welcome to bring your own! No alcohol allowed. Please...
If you’ve walked around the pockets of shops off the Monon Trail at 54th Street in south Broad Ripple, you may have noticed a door with an eye-catching mural of scissors. Beyond that door is where owner Shelly Leer offers HomeRoom, a creative DIY modern maker space. HomeRoom empowers guests to move beyond their fears by teaching them how to design, repair, and create useful and meaningful objects for themselves, friends, family and the community.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
ROCKY RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) — On May 10, the Rocky Ripple Town Council voted to give preliminary approval to the construction of a levee along the White River. To make room for the project, 13 homes in the Marion County enclave of about 650 people could be demolished, and the residents will be relocated as part of eminent domain.
Smiley is a huge 25,000 sq foot indoor playground located in Castleton filled with the latest Virtual Reality technology. They have unique interactive games and rides for children of all ages. They also have an enormous indoor playground with trampoline basketball, tubes & slides, rock-climbing, obstacle course, fast raceway slides, and much more.
Strangers made good on their promise to a great-grandmother, and their story of Hoosier generosity has warmed hearts all over the world. Kitty Smith said she still has to pinch herself every time she looks out her back window. “I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream...
Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
Duke Energy will soon kick-off a series of virtual and in-person information sessions for Noblesville and Westfield residents regarding the construction of two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of State Road 32 and Moontown Road/North Gray Road between Noblesville and Westfield. Project background. According to...
