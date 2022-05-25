ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Cardboard Engineering: Build at City at the Indiana State Museum

By Indy's Child
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out what can you build with cardboard, colored tape, cardboard cutters and pencils at “Cardboard Engineering: Build a City,” a new experience at the Indiana State Museum. From May 28 to Oct. 30, 2022, this interactive exhibit invites children and adults to lend their imagination to creating a cardboard...

Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
The Best Free Things to do in Indianapolis for Families

Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
Westfield set pace for Indiana's population growth in 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
Free Summer Movies at Garfield Park

Join Indy Parks for a movie under the stars at the Garfield Park Arts Center’s west field! Bring a seat, your friends and family, and enjoy our screening of a family favorite!. Concessions/food will not be available, but you are welcome to bring your own! No alcohol allowed. Please...
Hidden Gems: HomeRoom

If you’ve walked around the pockets of shops off the Monon Trail at 54th Street in south Broad Ripple, you may have noticed a door with an eye-catching mural of scissors. Beyond that door is where owner Shelly Leer offers HomeRoom, a creative DIY modern maker space. HomeRoom empowers guests to move beyond their fears by teaching them how to design, repair, and create useful and meaningful objects for themselves, friends, family and the community.
$39M Expansion Announced Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
Smiley Indoor Playground

Smiley is a huge 25,000 sq foot indoor playground located in Castleton filled with the latest Virtual Reality technology. They have unique interactive games and rides for children of all ages. They also have an enormous indoor playground with trampoline basketball, tubes & slides, rock-climbing, obstacle course, fast raceway slides, and much more.
Lilly to expand, add jobs with two new factories in Indiana

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
Public input requested on new Noblesville/Westfield Duke Energy substation

Duke Energy will soon kick-off a series of virtual and in-person information sessions for Noblesville and Westfield residents regarding the construction of two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of State Road 32 and Moontown Road/North Gray Road between Noblesville and Westfield. Project background. According to...
