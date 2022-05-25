ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss Testifies About Rumor That Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Steps

Cover picture for the articleKate Moss denied the rumor that Johnny Depp pushed her down a staircase when they dated in the 1990s. Moss, 48, testified via live video link Wednesday morning in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom where Depp's $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard is playing out. Heard referenced the rumor during her...

Popculture

Johnny Depp Scene Takes off on TikTok Amidst Amber Heard Trial

A sound bite from one of Johnny Depp's most bizarre performances went viral on TikTok this month amid his lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp has been in the headlines nonstop, so it's not surprising that fans revisited his 2005 adaptation Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. They have even found some creative uses for one of his first lines in the movie.
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
Kate Moss
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are going to be parents for the second time. The Modern Family alum made the announcement in an Instagram post. "We are expanding our family," the 46-year-old wrote. "Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!" Their son Beckett was born in 2020. Since becoming a father, Furguson has relished in the role, admitting it was a lifelong dream of his.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Pretending to Eat Food in New Ad Campaign

Kim Kardashian might say she really believes in Beyond Meat's mission to create meat-free products that taste as good as the real thing, but she has a curious way of showing it. The Kardashians star appears in a new ad for the brand, but fans quickly noticed one bizarre aspect of it. She never actually eats most of the food she's trying to sell.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ray Liotta's 'Goodfellas' Co-Star Frank Sivero Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Following Ray Liotta's sudden death on Thursday, the actor's Goodfellas co-star Frank Sivero has paid tribute to his old friend. Taking to Instagram, Sivero shared a photo of Liotta and wrote in the caption, "I'm deeply sorry to hear the lost (sic) of great actor. Ray, we were the Goodfellas. Rest In Peace, friend."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Gets Emotional During 'Elvis' Standing Ovation at Cannes Premiere

Priscilla Presley got emotional during the new Elvis biopic's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday. Presley was wiping away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann during the extended ovation at the end of the film from the audience, reports PEOPLE, and was joined by film stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.
MOVIES
Popculture

Heartbroken Ray Liotta Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions After His Sudden Death at 67

The death of Ray Liotta has shaken Hollywood and social media. The legendary actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming his upcoming project Dangerous Waters. Deadline was first to report the news, and according to PEOPLE, no foul play is suspected in his death. It was also reported that Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him when he died.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Reveals Hospitalization: 'I've Been Really Unwell'

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is focusing on her mental health. The 25-year-old actress, who stars as Marina Thompson on the hit Netflix original Regency-era drama, revealed in a Thursday Instagram video that she was recently hospitalized for an undiagnosed mental health condition after realizing she had been "really unwell for a long time."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin TV Show Canceled Amid 'Rust' Scandal, Loss of Mother

Alec Baldwin is still working on coming to grips with the tragedies his life, especially following the tragic shooting on the set of Rust. That incident injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, with the moment Baldwin discovered the horrible truth captured on police cameras for all to see. While the 30 Rock star has returned to work on other projects, including a Santa Claus role in Rome with his brother, William, he won't be returning to his biggest role on television. He's also reeling from another major loss in his life.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'RHONJ' Alum Says She'd Return to Series 'Knock the S—' out of Teresa Giudice

If fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey thought Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo's beef would be near an end anytime soon, think again. Manzo and Giudice were co-stars for five years, two of which they were close friends. But it all came crumbling down in Season 3 amid Guidice's own sibling rivalry with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Giudice's relationship with Manzo grew further estranged as Manzo's own family feud with baby sister and former co-star Dina heated up. Dina and Giudice remain best friends. After Giudice made a joke about Manzo in one of her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, comparing Mazo to the Olive Garden of Italian restaurants, things never recovered. And considering Manzo's latest statements, she's ready to hush Giudice in a major way.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten Make Red Carpet Debut

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have made their red carpet debut! Thursday night, the couple attended the Moth Ball's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, their first public outing as a couple. Wooden, 33, and Holmes, 43, fueled romance rumors when they were spotted out...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) review – surprisingly playful documentary about the Queen

There is unlikely to be a shortage of craven, forelock-tugging tributes to HM in the coming weeks, but for a fresh perspective on the Queen, this peppy, playful archival assemblage by the late Roger Michell will be the one to see. A royal documentary that is dangerously close to being a fun watch, the film has something of the maverick, eclectic spirit of Julien Temple’s London: The Modern Babylon – Michell cuts from footage of Her Majesty trooping the colour to a dramatic reconstruction of the Charge of the Light Brigade.
CELEBRITIES

