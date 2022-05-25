Kate Moss Testifies About Rumor That Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Steps

If fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey thought Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo's beef would be near an end anytime soon, think again. Manzo and Giudice were co-stars for five years, two of which they were close friends. But it all came crumbling down in Season 3 amid Guidice's own sibling rivalry with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Giudice's relationship with Manzo grew further estranged as Manzo's own family feud with baby sister and former co-star Dina heated up. Dina and Giudice remain best friends. After Giudice made a joke about Manzo in one of her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, comparing Mazo to the Olive Garden of Italian restaurants, things never recovered. And considering Manzo's latest statements, she's ready to hush Giudice in a major way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO