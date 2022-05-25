ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Beloved Country Music Radio DJ Bob Robbins Has Died

By Stephen Andrew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved country music radio DJ Bob Robbins, a staple for more than 40 years, has died. The Navy veteran was 78 years old at the time of his death. Arkansas' KTLO reported the news, stating that a coworker of the legendary DJ had confirmed that he passed away on Saturday...

