Marks & Spencer and Nike become latest major Western brands to exit Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

Marks & Spencer and Nike have become the latest major Western companies to pull out of Russia in response to Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

The iconic British retailer, which is run by Turkish franchisees in Russia, operates 48 shops and 1,200 employees there.

In March, the company stopped shipments to the stores but has now said it will 'fully exit our Russian franchise' and face a £31million cost hit as a result.

Meanwhile Nike has not renewed agreements with its largest franchisee in the country.

Earlier this week, Starbucks shut down its business entirely in the country and will not retain the option to return.

Marks & Spencer said it is leaving its Russian franchise business as it also warned that its sales growth will slow due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Nike has not renewed agreements with its largest franchisee in the country.

Nike said on March 3 it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and operated stores in Russia and has said that those still open are operated by independent partners.

The head of Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates Nike-branded stores in Russia through its subsidiary Up And Run, said Nike was no longer supplying goods to Russia, Vedomosti reported.

'As supplies of goods run out IRG will be forced to close all of its shops under this brand,' Vedomosti quoted IRG President Tikhon Smykov as saying in a letter to employees.

'We started a joint business in 2012, we lovingly built up the best chain of stores in the country and ended up 10 years later in a situation where that business cannot exist,' Smykov wrote.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IRG said it could not comment on its relationship with Nike due to contractual issues.

'As you can see from our shops, deliveries have stopped and goods are in short supply,' an IRG spokesperson said. 'In the current realities we can not continue to support the operation of mono-branded Nike stores and will be forced to close them.'

Up And Run operates 37 stores across Russia, from St Petersburg to Novosibirsk, and its website listed 28 of them as still open.

M&S said profits for the new financial year will start at a lower level due to the impact of its withdrawal from Russia and the end of the business rates holiday.

It added that it expects this will stay lower throughout the year 'given the increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty'.

M&S highlighted that this is weighing on customers' ability to spend and it expects this pressure to 'increase' further in the year.

'We are therefore planning for an adverse impact on volumes due to price inflation, slowing the rate of sales growth,' the company warned.

Trading over the past six weeks has been ahead of levels from last year, driven by strong sales in its clothing and home operation.

The firm added: 'While encouraging, we expect the impact of declining real incomes to sharpen in the second half and endure for at least the remainder of the financial year.'

It stressed that it currently sees no sign of inflation abating but does believe the rate of cost growth – which includes more expensive goods and soaring utility costs – will subside by the third quarter.

On Monday, it was announced Starbucks was pulling out of Russia, following McDonald's and Coca Cola.

Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country

The Seattle-based coffee company, which manages 130 cafes in Russia through the Kuwait-based franchise operator Alshaya Group, first suspended operations for its Russian-based licensees on March 8th.

Now Starbucks will shut down its business entirely and not retain the option to return.

'As we mentioned on March 8, we have suspended all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products,' the company said in a new statement. 'Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market.'

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in early March that he 'condemns the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected.'

The closures will impact nearly 2,000 employees, according to the company. But Starbucks said the workers will continue to be paid for six months and receive help finding new jobs.

Starbucks did not provide details on the financial impact of the exit, though it's been rough sledding in Russia for the caffeine purveyor from the start.

They were unable to enter the market initially because Sergei A. Zuykov, a trademark squatter, had the intellectual property rights to their name.

The Russian lawyer offered to sell them back their name for $600,000, but the company refused. In 2005 Starbucks eventually won the name back in a civil case.

The company opened its first outlet at the Mega Khimki shopping mall in September 2007, followed three months later by a second branch in the Arbat district.

Starbucks banned smoking in all its Russian outlets in 2011, three years before smoking was prohibited from public places in the rest of the country.

Although the company was not an official sponsor of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, there was a secret coffee kiosk set up for NBC broadcasters, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Starbucks' decision to wind down its operation in Russia will play out differently than the approach taken by some other foreign companies.

McDonald's, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have all announced that they will sell their operations in Russia. Fast-food companies Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell have halted operations in the country.

McDonald's last week said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to its local licensee Alexander Govor to be rebranded under a new name, but will retain its trademarks, while France's Renault is selling its majority stake in Russia's biggest carmaker with an option to buy back the stake.

A slew of other Western companies, including Imperial Brands and Shell, are also cutting ties with the Russian market by agreeing to sell their assets in the country or handing them over to local managers.

Companies that stopped doing business in Russia

McDonald's had said it would take a primarily non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion.

In a statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, Yum Brands, which operates the brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet worldwide, said that it is suspending all investment and development of new restaurants in Russia, and that it will donate all profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts.

'Like so many across the world, we are shocked and saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine,' a Yum Brands spokesman said.

But so far the company has resisted calls to close restaurants in Russia, which include about 1,000 KFC locations and 50 Pizza Huts.

Most of those locations are operated through franchise or licensing agreements, which may complicate the company's ability to shut them down.

Coca-Cola said its business in Russia and Ukraine contributed about 1 to 2 percent of the company's net operating revenue in 2021.

'Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,' the company said. 'We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.'

Pepsi has two production plants in Russia and sells snacks and beverages in the country, according to its most recent annual report for 2021.

PepsiCo, whose sodas were one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse, said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

'As many of you know, we have been operating in Russia for more than 60 years, and we have a place in many Russian homes,' PepsiCo CEO CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a note to global employees.

'However, given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda,' he continued.

Coca-Cola, operates 10 bottling plants in Russia through a licensed partner, said in a statement that it is suspending all business there.

McDonald's and across Russia and Ukraine account for 9 percent of McDonald's annual revenue. Now they are closing

Laguarta said PepsiCo is also be suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia.

It has also parked a Ronald McDonald House Charities mobile medical care unit at the Polish border with Ukraine; another mobile care unit is en route to the border in Latvia, the company said.

In his own memo, the Starbucks CEO said that 'we condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected.'

'We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products,' Johnson added.

Many corporations have ceased operations in the country in protest of the Ukraine invasion.

Cocoa-Cola will sell its operations in Russia as part of a boycott of the country due to the invasion of Ukraine

Among them is consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, which on Tuesday said it has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country.

Last week, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli - a trustee of the state's pension fund, which is a McDonald's investor - sent a letter to McDonald's urging it to consider pausing its operations in Russia.

'We believe that companies that continue to operate in Russia and invest in Russian assets face significant and growing legal, compliance, operational, human rights and personnel and reputational risks,' DiNapoli wrote.

In a White House speech, President Joe Biden promised to hunt down oligarchs' assets, praised Ukrainian resistance and condemned the Russian leader for failing to allow ceasefires for humanitarian relief.

'Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path no matter the cost,' he said.

But as he tightened the economic noose on Moscow, Biden said Putin had miscalculated.

'He has already turned two million Ukrainians into refugees,' he said.

'Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.

'Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country.

'And if we do not respond to Putin's assault on global peace and stability today, the cost of freedom, and to the American people, will be even greater tomorrow.'