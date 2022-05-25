ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's heart-warming gesture which shows he STILL cares for Arsenal as Barcelona star prepares to face A-League All Stars with Spanish giants in Sydney

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have taken to life at Barcelona with aplomb, but footage of the Gabonese striker in Sydney shows he still very much cares about his former side Arsenal.

Arsenal controversially let Aubameyang, 32, leave the club for free in January after the former captain had been frozen out by boss Mikel Arteta after a series of misdemeanours.

The Gunners, having failed to replace Aubameyang with No 1 target Dusan Vlahovic, were left to rue that decision as they were pipped to fourth place by North London rivals Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qQC5_0fq2Cket00
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed he still cares for Arsenal while out in Sydney on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuTXL_0fq2Cket00

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has not looked back since moving to the Nou Camp, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances for the Catalans to help haul Xavi's side up to a second place finish.

Barcelona are currently on a post-season trip to Australia, where they will face an A-League All Star side in Sydney, but footage of Aubameyang shows he holds no ill will towards his former club.

After a training session at Accor Stadium, Aubameyang approaches a group of fans with a pen at the ready to sign a legion of Barcelona shirts, but one familiar jersey catches his eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdiFg_0fq2Cket00
The 32-year-old was controversially released by Arsenal after falling out with Mikel Arteta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419Lii_0fq2Cket00
He has made Arsenal rue that call by firing in the goals at Barca while Arsenal finished fifth

The 32-year-old skips a number of fans and stops in front of an Arsenal supporter to sign his red and white kit.

Arteta's decision to let Aubameyang leave mid-season has come back to haunt him and a number of Arsenal fans have blasted the Spaniard for his costly error.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has been a vocal critic of the Gunners boss and has ardently backed Aubameyang in the rift that has divided Arsenal fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itGhH_0fq2Cket00
However, after a training session in Sydney he made the effort to sign an Arsenal shirt

'Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone,' he tweeted back in March.

'Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you @Auba.'

However the Gabonese responded: 'Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now. And we had good times that I will don’t forget.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Divock Origi claims 'my purpose is done' at Liverpool as he prepares to leave the club this summer... before insisting 'there is so much still to come from this team' following the Reds' Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid

Divock Origi feels he is leaving Liverpool at the right time as he delivered a farewell message to the club during their open-top bus parade on Sunday. The Belgian forward is expected to join Serie A champions AC Milan this summer after agreeing personal terms with the Italian giants. Origi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I am very calm': Manchester United target Pau Torres waves away speculation over his future as he insists he has received no offer to move to Old Trafford this summer... after his agent 'arrived in the UK ahead of a potential exit'

Villarreal centre back Pau Torres insists that the only contract offer he has received is from his current club as rumours swirl amid reports his agent has arrived in the UK ahead of a move to Manchester United. After several reports last summer that Torres was on his way out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti hails goalkeeping heroics of Thibaut Courtois following the Real Madrid star's incredible match-winning saves in Champions League final victory... after the stopper called for more respect

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he had ever seen a goalkeeping performance like Thibaut Courtois’ and his reply summed up what he thinks of the Belgian: ‘I have seen plenty,’ he said, ‘but also from Courtois’. The former Chelsea keeper has been outstanding all season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL REACTION - LIVE: Liverpool try to get over their European heartache as Jurgen Klopp's side parade their FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies... as Merseyside Police back claims that Paris troubles were NOT caused by Reds fans

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has blasted UEFA a 'shambles' following the chaotic scenes before the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid in Paris. As the match's 8pm kick-off approached, reports suggested 'hundreds of fans' without tickets attempted to storm the Stade de France, leading to the match being delayed by over 30 minutes.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Thousands of Liverpool fans line the streets around the city as Jurgen Klopp's men parade their FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies - less than 24 hours after their Champions League final heartbreak in Paris

Fans lined the streets to welcome Liverpool home hours after their Champions League final heartache as Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League stars paraded their FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour. The Reds could not capture a treble as they were narrowly beaten by Real...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois gets a perfect 10 after a goalkeeping masterclass for Real Madrid, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught napping by Vinicius Jr

Alisson Becker - 7 Far less busy than his counterpart Courtois but ended up losing. No chance with Vinicius Jr's decisive goal, could have done better with Benzema's disallowed goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Set up Salah for an early chance and then shot high over the bar. Vital interception...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Firm's 'magic fairy dust' to make money but risks being totally 'cut off' if he reveals too much in his memoirs and Netflix documentary, historian claims

Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Royal Family's 'magic fairy dust' if he wants to continue making money in California, a royal expert has claimed. Author and historian Tessa Dunlop told True Royal TV's the Royal Beat that the Duke of Sussex, 37, is in a difficult position because he is trading on his royal ties but does not want to expose too much in case he is completely cut off.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hard graft, shrewd signings and stubbornness! How Erik ten Hag's Ajax overhauled rivals PSV and Feyenoord in Holland as the incoming Man United boss vows to knock Man City and Liverpool off their perch by warning 'all eras come to an end'

Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in expressing his confidence that Manchester United, for all their current troubles, will soon be able to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool once again. Addressing the English press for the first time last Monday, the incoming United coach declared that 'you will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Giants#Spanish#Tottenham#Auba#Catalans#Spaniard
Daily Mail

AFL in shock as GWS Giants star Bobby Hill is diagnosed with cancer aged just 22 – as it's revealed he bravely chose to play on Saturday despite getting the awful news last week

GWS Giants forward Bobby Hill has been diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 after playing in his side's 110-96 loss to Brisbane on Saturday. Hill is set to undergo surgery this coming Tuesday and will be out of action indefinitely while he recovers. He was given the shocking news last week but made the brave choice to play on anyway.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of Liverpool's best attacking outlets in the Champions League final... but then he was caught out for Vinicius Jr's winning goal, which exposed his defensive flaws

A rare break down the right side, a cross shot from Federico Valverde and there he was at the far post drifting off Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shoulder to score. The young Brazilian, Vinicius Junior. It was impossible to say that Liverpool, and Alexander-Arnold in particular, had not been warned. Vinicius...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

ROB DRAPER: How could UEFA let this happen AGAIN? Liverpool fans who'd arrived in good time found themselves almost crushed as inept French police sprayed tear gas at them... it's a miracle this shambolic situation didn't end in tragedy

Jurgen Klopp was grinning at the end, applauding and embracing Real Madrid players as he walked through to collect a losers' medal. He waited in the area cordoned off for the Liverpool players to corral his troops. Then he placed his hand on his heart, which was emblazoned with a...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'We've been desperate for something like this': Steve Cooper hails Nottingham Forest as 'a magical football club' after they secured promotion to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final

Jubilant boss Steve Cooper welled up with tears as he tried to describe the pride he felt to be part of Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League. 'It's a magical football club and we've just reminded the world of that,' said Cooper after his Forest team squeezed past Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Heartbreak for Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as their Wrexham team lose stunning National League play-off match 5-4 when Grimsby score in last minute of extra time

Wrexham Football Club owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched as the team narrowly lost against Grimsby in a nail-biting National League play-off. Both actors were pictured cheering from Wrexham's The Racecourse Ground as the Dragons scored four goals this afternoon. The game proved to be neck-on-neck...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Concerns grow over the Dukes ball as reports of them going out of shape and prematurely soft grow less than a week out from England's Test summer curtain-raiser at Lord's

Dukes have undertaken extra quality checks on the match balls they provide for England’s first Test following complaints about their sub-standard performance this season. Dilip Jajodia, owner of the British manufacturer, has always hand-picked the balls for Test cricket in this country but has doubled down on the process amid accusations that the 2022 batch are going soft and out of shape prematurely.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Premiership Rugby facing an escalating jobs crisis with record numbers of established players set to find themselves out of work as clubs feel the squeeze of Covid-19 and salary cap cuts

The showbiz end of the Premiership season is filled with glitzy black-tie awards nights but an escalating jobs crisis means a number of players are facing a far less glamorous finale. Record numbers of established players will find themselves out of work over the coming weeks, forced into early retirement...
JOBS
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate believes Jack Grealish felt 'anxiety' about not winning a trophy at Manchester City - and claims the midfielder's role in Pep Guardiola's squad is 'more aligned' with playing for England

Gareth Southgate says that winning the Premier League at Manchester City will reassure Jack Grealish after his mixed first season under Pep Guardiola. But the England manager insists Grealish is a much more complete player now, despite contributing just three assists and three goals after his £100m move from Aston Villa last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jordan Pickford hails Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and 'loyal' Gareth Southgate... and the Everton goalkeeper says turning to England psychiatrist Steve Peters has 'definitely worked' for his career

Jordan Pickford has said being pushed by Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope for the England No 1 spot helped contribute to his end-of-season exploits with Everton. Gareth Southgate has always kept faith with Pickford despite pressure on his position and the goalkeeper responded with world-class saves to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

372K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy