Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to receive £200m transfer war chest from Todd Boehly to fund summer overhaul

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NEW Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly set to hand Thomas Tuchel a bumper £200million transfer war chest this summer.

Boehly and his consortium are on the brink of officially taking over the club after the £4.25bn deal received Government and Premier League approval.

Thomas Tuchel could reportedly have up to £200m to spend this summer Credit: Reuters
Todd Boehly's takeover has been approved by the UK Government and the Premier League Credit: PA

But the Blues will need to make up for lost time in the transfer market.

Sanctions placed on the club mean rivals have been able to conduct business with Chelsea's potential targets.

Boehly though is keen to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool so will hand Thomas Tuchel around £200m to get things started, according to the Telegraph.

Although some of the £200m worth of funds is expected to come from player sales, with the suggestion Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner could all be flogged.

Cesar Azpiliceuta's future is yet to be confirmed and the club are prepared to let Marcos Alonso leave if their valuation of the left-back is met.

Player sales, plus a cash injection from Boehly, would give Tuchel plenty of funds to play with this summer.

It's claimed the club have drawn up an EIGHT-MAN centre-back shortlist following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is top of the list, while there is also interest in RB Leipzig left-footer Josko Gvardiol.

Other options include the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez and Villarreal’s Pau Torres, plus Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and newly called up England man James Justin.

In attack Manchester City star Raheem Sterling could be targeted if Werner, Ziyech or Pulisic make way.

The 27-year-old has just one-year left on his Etihad contract.

Midfield reinforcements are possible too, with West Ham’s Declan Rice and Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni both appreciated.

And once the takeover is complete the Blues can also work on handing out new contracts to current players.

Academy graduates Mason Mount and Reece James are both said to be in line for bumper new deals.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could also be rewarded with fresh terms.

