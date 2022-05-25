ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Dayton man dies in College Parkway rollover

Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old Dayton man died Friday after the truck he was driving rolled over on I-580 at the northbound College Parkway Offramp in Carson City. At approximately 4:56 a.m., troopers...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for May 30 to June 5, 2022

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to May 30-June 5:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. • Center Drive between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue will be closed, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Use the designated detour route, Clear Creek Avenue and Snyder Avenue.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for May 14 to 19, 2022

To Desiree and Christian Thoma of Carson City, Brayden Ryder Thoma, born May 14, 2022, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. To Faith Thomson and Alec Blansett of Dayton, Elliana Rae Blansett, born May 16, 2022, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces. To Elizabeth and Alexander Barrera of Dayton, Otto...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Streets near Foreman-Roberts House close temporarily May 31

Portions of Carson Street, Rice Street, and Corbett Street will close on Tuesday, May 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree work at the Foreman-Roberts House. Battleborn Tree Service will have a crane and other heavy equipment necessary to conduct tree maintenance around the Foreman-Roberts House, located at 1207 N. Carson Street. The adjacent blocks on Corbett Street and Rice Street will temporarily close to ensure the safety of the historic building and adjacent properties. Battleborn Tree Service will have traffic control measures in place; however, it is best to avoid the area.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 24573

PUBLIC INFORMATION ON A FORMAL AMENDMENT TO THE CARSON AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (CAMPO) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP) The proposed amendment is to add five new projects and to closeout one project in the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CAMPO) Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The amendment revisions include: adding the 2021 and 2022 Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Vulnerable User Pedestrian Safety Infrastructure Improvement Program with a combined total funding of $2.5 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations; adding the Appion Way Traffic Signal and Intersection Improvement Program with $1.1 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations and $950,000 of local funding, for a project total of $2,050,000; adding the Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Program (TAP) with $595,266 in Transportation Alternatives Program funding and $31,330 of local funding; adding the Wrong Way Driver Warning Systems Installation Project with $950,000 of Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding and $65,000 of State Gas Tax funding; and closing out the Center Drive Reconstruction project. Additional project details are available at the Carson City Public Works Department and on the CAMPO website at https://www.carson. org/government/departments-g-z/public-works/transportation/campo-carson-area-metropolitan-planning-organization.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City seeks public input on JAC fare adjustments

Carson City and the Regional Transportation Commission are seeking public input on fare increases for the Jump Around Carson transit system. Thanks to federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, JAC has been free since 2020. The city anticipates returning to fares in August with a possible increase in costs. JAC...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school budget OK’d with $3.2 million deficit

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday adopted its final budget for 2022-23 with an opening fund balance of $11.2 million and a deficit of $3.2 million that includes a $1 million contingency. Because it would be the second year of the biennium, factors such as...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

JoAnne Skelly: More for the bees

Last week I wrote about bees and pollinators to get ready for Pollinator Month in June. Gillian Kerr, long-time beekeeper, and Linda Groves, master beekeeper, answered more of my questions about beekeeping. Who can a home gardener call if they want to put bees in their yard? And what should...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school trustees revise capital improvement plan

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the district’s revised capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2022-23 after the Facilities Master Plan Committee made updates on bond and capital fund opportunities. The ability to move forward on school renovations and refreshing recently underwent some readjustments...
CARSON CITY, NV

