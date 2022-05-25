Dayton man dies in College Parkway rollover

PUBLIC INFORMATION ON A FORMAL AMENDMENT TO THE CARSON AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (CAMPO) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP) The proposed amendment is to add five new projects and to closeout one project in the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CAMPO) Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The amendment revisions include: adding the 2021 and 2022 Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Vulnerable User Pedestrian Safety Infrastructure Improvement Program with a combined total funding of $2.5 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations; adding the Appion Way Traffic Signal and Intersection Improvement Program with $1.1 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations and $950,000 of local funding, for a project total of $2,050,000; adding the Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Program (TAP) with $595,266 in Transportation Alternatives Program funding and $31,330 of local funding; adding the Wrong Way Driver Warning Systems Installation Project with $950,000 of Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding and $65,000 of State Gas Tax funding; and closing out the Center Drive Reconstruction project. Additional project details are available at the Carson City Public Works Department and on the CAMPO website at https://www.carson. org/government/departments-g-z/public-works/transportation/campo-carson-area-metropolitan-planning-organization.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO