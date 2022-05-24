ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

By Walter Finch For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, cast the Ukraine war as part of a broader struggle between open societies and closed societies such as China and Russia which were in the ascent.

'The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it,' Soros told Davos, according to a text of his speech released by his office.

'The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That's the bottom line.'

Soros said that Putin, who says the 'special operation' in Ukraine is going to plan and will achieve all the Kremlin's aims, now believed the invasion was a mistake and was preparing to negotiate a ceasefire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9kaA_0fq28tO900
Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros was speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos Davos 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xYHV_0fq28tO900
 Soros argues the best way to preserve civilisation is to defeat Vladimir Putin as soon as possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXyIM_0fq28tO900
Putin and his proxies have been threatening the West with nuclear war since the invasion started at Soros thinks the chances of it increase as Putin gets weaker and becomes more unpredictable

'But the ceasefire is unattainable because he cannot be trusted,' Soros said. 'The weaker Putin gets the more unpredictable he becomes.'

Soros said the European Union had to understand that Putin could turn off Russian natural gas, which currently accounts for about 40% of Europe's needs, 'while it really hurts'.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin says the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia through NATO enlargement and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people.

Ukraine and its Western allies reject these as baseless pretexts to invade a sovereign country.

'I can't predict the outcome, but Ukraine certainly has a fighting chance,' Soros said.

Soros cast Russia, by far the world's biggest country by area, and China, the world's second largest economy, as the leading members of a group of ascendant 'closed societies' where the individual was subservient to the state.

Echoing US President Joe Biden, who has said the West is locked in a battle with autocratic governments, Soros also added some pessimism.

'Repressive regimes are now in the ascendant and open societies are under siege,' Soros said. 'Today China and Russia present the greatest threat to open society.'

Soros said digital technology, especially artificial intelligence, had helped China to collect personal data for the surveillance and control of its citizens more aggressively than ever before.

Chinese officials dismiss foreign criticism as clouded by outdated colonial thinking. Such officials laud the Communist Party for throwing off foreign oppressors and rebuilding China by lifting 800 million people out of poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROY9U_0fq28tO900
Russian state propaganda has regularly visualised nuclear strikes against the United Kingdom

Soros criticised President Xi Jinping's 'zero-COVID' strategy, saying it had failed and tipped Shanghai towards 'the verge of open rebellion.'

Along with the COVID policy, Soros said Xi had made a series of mistakes which could cost him significant influence as the Communist Party prepares for a decision on awarding him a precedent-breaking third term.

'Contrary to general expectations Xi Jinping may not get his coveted third term because of the mistakes he has made,' Soros said. 'But even if he does, the Politburo may not give him a free hand to select the members of the next Politburo.' (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Comments / 204

BLOX
3d ago

OMG it’s Soros! He’s part of the elite mumbo jumbo that came through Q and X22 reports as a secret government to destroy earth and America with their wealth. 😵‍💫🤡🐑💩🤪Wake up people do not drink the Koolaid and misinformation that has poisoned our countrymen. Be conscious of your surroundings at all times. We are fighting a war of misinformation and malice through ill motives. Define the intent and seek purpose through truth.

Reply(13)
89
Donne Engstad
3d ago

dont forget he is the one behind all this open border with his open border society and funding lawyer's to help the illegals to fight being deported. He did it in Europe with the muslims and here now in this country. definitely an enemy of this country.

Reply(1)
61
Freddy Bob
3d ago

This guy is pure evil. WW3 will just be the excuse they use to eliminate humanity. But the so called conspiracy that they want to eliminate 90% of people from the earth is coming to light and becoming clearer every day.

Reply(5)
64
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
George Soros
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#World War#Kremlin#The European Union#Russian
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Either we win or this will end badly for all of humanity': Putin's state TV stooges warn Russia will unleash nuclear war rather than accept defeat in Ukraine

The head of Russian state-backed TV network RT said 'things will end badly for all of humanity' if Russia doesn't win a military victory against Ukraine, hinting at a nuclear strike should the country lose the war. Russia's state-backed media has become infamous for its anti-Ukrainian rants since the war...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

376K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy