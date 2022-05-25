We Need To Talk About This Wild Plot Hole In The New Rebel Wilson Netflix Movie "Senior Year"

WARNING: There are spoilers for Senior Year in this post.

Earlier this month, Netflix released a new movie Senior Year , starring Rebel Wilson as Stephanie, a woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma following an "accident" at a cheerleading performance.

Netflix

I put "accident" in quotes because it was as far from an accident as it could be — it was full-blown sabotage that the responsible parties inexplicably never face any consequences for.

Netflix

Did no one else notice the very obvious manner in which the twins on the squad pushed the cheerleader who was supposed to catch Stephanie out of the way, leaving her to unceremoniously fall onto the extremely hard gymnasium floor???

Did the guy who was pushed just not tell anyone? How hard would it have been to say, "Uhh...so the twins totally pushed me out of the way right before I was supposed to catch Stephanie..."

I mean, there's a video of what happened — which Stephanie herself watches after she wakes up — and yet, at no point do we hear anything about Tiffany and her co-conspirators receiving any sort of punishment.

NetflixFox / Via giphy.com Netflix

Like sure, a couple other cheerleaders are blocking the push, but you can still basically see it. You'd think they'd AT LEAST get in-school suspension.

To be fair, we don't know exactly what Tiffany says to the twins before the performance, and considering what appears to be a genuine look of horror on her face as Stephanie sails toward the hardwood floor, it seems fair to say she didn't plan for her rival to be hurt beyond maybe a busted limb.

Netflix

But if she feels any regret or remorse, she hides it extremely well. When she meets Stephanie again as an adult, she immediately tries to gaslight her into thinking she just messed up the stunt. I guess she managed to talk her way out of any blame (again, despite a literal video of what happened).

Netflix

Plus, even when Tiffany apologizes, she only does it so her daughter will "unblock" her.

She tells Stephanie she's sorry for "everything" she's done, acting like she was just a run-of-the-mill bully who didn't land her rival in the hospital for TWO DECADES. Netflix

And what is with Stephanie's reaction? Instead of losing her shit on Tiff — which would be understandable and relatable — she tells her she's not the one Tiff should be apologizing to.

Like, excuse me? I know this is just a fluffy comedy, but if someone injured me so badly I ended up spending half my life in a coma, the first thing I would do after coming out of that coma is sue their ass. Netflix

Plenty of other people are baffled by this oversight and took to social media to vent.

The worst part about Senior Year movie on Netflix is that no one got in trouble for attempted murder @J_asin_Joy 03:17 AM - 15 May 2022

Just watched Senior Year on @netflix and I just want to know why Tiffany isn’t in jail for almost murdering Stephanie 🧐 #senioryearnetflix #teamstephanie @_Queen_Diva__ 06:04 AM - 18 May 2022

LITERALLY 💀 i was waiting for someone to be arrested https://t.co/KReY5Ygi2W @tpwkhlown 07:13 AM - 21 May 2022

@J_asin_Joy YES !! I HATED HOW TIFF NEVER GOT ARRESTED OR SMTH STEPH WAS LITERALLY IN A 20 YEAR COMA HOW IS THAT FORGIVABLE @blossomspixel 10:25 AM - 19 May 2022

@_Queen_Diva__ @netflix so real i was like "OH SHES GONNA CONFESS" then b disappointed everytime i love the movie tho ngl @renshamhye 02:25 PM - 19 May 2022

Okay, senior year on Netflix. It’s not bad, got me laughing and emotional at some point too. Cringing too. I just didn’t like the fact that the attempted murder wasn’t addressed or anything. Lol, Tiffany and the twins should have been in jail. @1_Roseannee 11:24 AM - 15 May 2022

@CHEYMICKAE And even after she woke up from the coma, Tiffany tried everything to sabotage her life. How does she end getting a free pass? @zeynabbxo 08:24 AM - 22 May 2022

What did you think of Senior Year ? Sound off in the comments!