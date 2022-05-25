We Need To Talk About This Wild Plot Hole In The New Rebel Wilson Netflix Movie "Senior Year"
WARNING: There are spoilers for Senior Year in this post.
Earlier this month, Netflix released a new movie Senior Year , starring Rebel Wilson as Stephanie, a woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma following an "accident" at a cheerleading performance.
I put "accident" in quotes because it was as far from an accident as it could be — it was full-blown sabotage that the responsible parties inexplicably never face any consequences for.
Did no one else notice the very obvious manner in which the twins on the squad pushed the cheerleader who was supposed to catch Stephanie out of the way, leaving her to unceremoniously fall onto the extremely hard gymnasium floor???Netflix
Did the guy who was pushed just not tell anyone? How hard would it have been to say, "Uhh...so the twins totally pushed me out of the way right before I was supposed to catch Stephanie..."Fox / Via giphy.com
I mean, there's a video of what happened — which Stephanie herself watches after she wakes up — and yet, at no point do we hear anything about Tiffany and her co-conspirators receiving any sort of punishment.Netflix
Like sure, a couple other cheerleaders are blocking the push, but you can still basically see it. You'd think they'd AT LEAST get in-school suspension.
Comments / 0