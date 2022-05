In a recent interview, BLACKPINK member Jisoo opened up about handling the fame that comes with her status, her solo, and mental health. At this point, BLACKPINK are the biggest girl-group on the planet. That, of course, means that there are more eyes on them than most. For BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, however, that is not necessarily an ideal situation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO