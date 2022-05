The area south of the highway downtown has long been choking on parking and automobile infrastructure. It become a little more asphyxiated recently with the demolition of 800 S 7th Street once home to The Bird House STL later called The Batter’s Box Sports Bar. Terrence McDonald of 800 4th Street LLC and The Dent Devil of St. Louis in Ballwin, in response to an inquiry to buy it, asked an extraordinary amount for the building before razing it. Another property he owns is listed for sale at 800 S 4th Street, a parking lot with highway views for $3.6M or $4.1M per acre. Meanwhile the Assessor assesses it at $162k per acre.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO