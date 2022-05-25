ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Here’s what local school districts are doing to help keep students safe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Amid the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, many local school districts are asking if they are doing enough to keep our youngest, most vulnerable children safe.

[ Texas school shooting live updates: “When I have to sign 21 death certificates, my heart will drop” ]

“Anytime something like this is happening in our nation, in our community, our hearts immediately go out to the community and the families,” said Andrew Jones, the Safety and Security Director with Rock Hill Schools.

Jones told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that the district is already hyper-focused on safety, like having an armed officer or security officer at every school district-wide. But that’s not the case in other districts.

“We are continually improving our security and safety measures,” he said.

There are also surveillance cameras at every school in Rock Hill -- more than 2,000 of them to be exact. The perimeter of every campus is enclosed, and every school has just one entrance and everyone entering has to be buzzed in.

“They’re the good guys with the guns and they’re the ones there to protect children and our staff and our visitors, so we think it is very important in this district,” Jones said.

[ Texas elementary school shooting: What we know about the victims ]

Leaders with Fort Mill, Clover, York and Chester schools said they have an armed guard protecting every school, but Lancaster County Schools said not all elementary schools have resource officers because of a shortage of police officers. Chesterfield County Schools said it does not have resource officers at elementary schools for several reasons, including a lack of funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEOBk_0fq1dzPA00
Here’s what local school districts are doing to help keep students safe (WSOC)

Congressman Ralph Norman said all school districts should learn from what happened at the elementary school in Texas.

“This is a wake-up call for every American to prioritize making all of our schools safer,” he said.

Norman said he expects there to be some conversations at the federal level about school safety, but he said in large part, this will have to be addressed at the local level because each district knows its weaknesses in the area of safety.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they have resource officers at K-8 schools, middle and high schools. The district said at least twice a year, all schools conduct lock-down drills, and every school is required to create and update a safety plan in case of emergencies. They also said all exterior access doors are locked at all times.

CMPD increases police presence at elementary schools amid Texas massacre

Amid the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it is increasing patrols around elementary schools in the area.

CMPD said for people not to be alarmed if they see an increased police presence and that it’s just precautionary measures.

“Do not be alarmed if you see an increased police presence around these schools. These are precautionary measures to engage more with school administrators and our community,” the department said on Twitter.

Chopper 9 flew over some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Thursday morning, where more police could be seen. At one point, officers were seen searching someone outside Winterfield Elementary School. The person was let go, but it showed how heightened the state of fear is on every school campus across the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38R9XI_0fq1dzPA00
CMPD increases police presence at elementary schools amid Texas massacre (WSOC)

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and officers in Uvalde, Texas who suffered loss from such a senseless act of gun violence. We are increasing patrols in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region around our schools,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said on social media.

Children’s safety in schools continues to be on everyone’s minds, including parents and families, following the shooting in Texas.

[ ALSO READ: Retired officer emphasizes students should speak up if they see something wrong ]

On Wednesday evening, Channel 9 spoke with a retired SWAT team leader, Chad Ayers, who teaches active-shooter training in the Charlotte area. He’s asking parents to speak with their children about what to do in these types of situations.

“The chances you ever find yourself in a shooter situation is very small,” he said. “Get away if you can. If you can’t get away, we need to shut, lock, barricade, make it as difficult as possible.”

He also said parents should teach their children to say something if they see something.

(WATCH BELOW: Texas school shooting: What you need to know)

Texas school shooting: What you need to know The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement officers. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Elementary Schools#The Safety And Security#Rock Hill Schools#Channel 9
WSOC Charlotte

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
WSOC Charlotte

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

In the hours and days following the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities gave shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre is ongoing, but much is...
UVALDE, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Sunday to comfort a city grieving the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Faced with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service to meet privately with the families, Biden responded: "We will."
UVALDE, TX
WCNC

'We are not OK' | Teachers react day after Texas school shooting

NEW YORK — Teachers around the country woke up on a school day the morning after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One sat in her classroom during lunch in tears. Another watched students “like a hawk” every time the door creaked open. And a teacher of 40 years now thinks of his school as a war zone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
WSOC Charlotte

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
UVALDE, TX
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius

After the school shooting in Uvalde, kids may feel scared going back to class. More pools opened in the Charlotte area this weekend, although some remained closed due to the lifeguard shortage. Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius. Updated: May. 28, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT. There is no word yet...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy