Texas State

Texas Tragedy: Why This Keeps Happening Again and Again

Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

radio.foxnews.com

Fox News

Beto O'Rourke shifts position on AR-15s once again, quietly edits campaign website

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke appears to have once again shifted his position on AR-15s. O'Rourke, who has sought to use the Uvalde, Texas school shooting to jumpstart his gubernatorial campaign, has repeatedly changed his gun control position during his various bids for office. Most recently, O'Rourke's campaign quietly...
Fox News

Rep. Mike Waltz: Beto O’Rourke’s Political Hack Stunt Has Backfired On Him

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) tells Brian Kilmeade Beto O’Rourke’s stunt backfired on him when he confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others during a press conference on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Waltz says O’Rouke used the age-old political hack approach of any publicity is good publicity but believes Americans are tired of these types of politics and want us to come together in times like these. Waltz would love to hear President Biden trying to get to the heart of the issue and the conditions that lead to these shootings. Waltz points to violent video games, society thinking it is abuse when parents are stern or discipline their children and that it is some type of abuse telling criminals they can commit violent crime and not be held accountable. Waltz also discussed diverting the $150 billion funding that went to schools under Covid relief toward hardening schools to protect our kids. When asked about pushing the age to buy a gun from 18-21, Waltz says Florida has done that and it should be left for the states to handle themselves.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Missouri woman arrested after dogs die from being left in car while she ate lunch in Florida

A Missouri woman visiting Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Thursday after four dogs she left in her vehicle died, according to officials. Tesia White was apprehended in New Smyrna Beach, Florida after authorities were alerted through a 911 call. Officers were notified that the car was on with the air conditioning running and the windows up while White was eating lunch at a nearby restaurant.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
