Pastor Cary Stockett, Galloway United Methodist Church. Since moving to Jackson, Mississippi fourteen months ago, I have had many more questions than answers. Then again, that is a big part of why I moved here. One question that nags at me regularly is centered in religion. How can a predominantly Christian region, squarely inside the Bible Belt, demonstrate such disdain for black people? It’s apparent nearly everywhere you turn. I love living in Jackson, but I don’t love racism; I have equal regard for all people, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO