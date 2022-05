NEW CHURCH, Va. – Virginia State Police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a December 2021 homicide in Accomack County. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on December 4, 2021, officers responded to investigate a suspicious fire with a deceased victim inside of the residence. On arrival, it was noted that the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and a deep laceration to the neck. Five days later, Gary Fleig Sr. was arrested and charged in this incident.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO