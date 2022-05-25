ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tannenbaum ranks Giants' Daniel Jones in NFL's lowest QB tier

By Serena Burks
 3 days ago
Mike Tannenbaum, co-founder of The 33rd Team, recently ranked the NFL’s starting quarterbacks, breaking them up into groups. He ended up with seven tiers, or groupings, of players based on their level of play.

Per Tannenbaum, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is among the lowest tier of starting QBs.

Tannenbaum was the executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins, and prior to that he served as the general manager for the New York Jets. His football knowledge and experience spans over 20 years, so he knows a thing or two. Here is how he categorized the lowest tier:

Tier 7 is what we would categorize as “waiting to see it” or low-level starters. These players are at a time in their career where they must show the talent that caused them to be drafted in the first or second round. In 2022, it could be a make-or-break year for them. 3 out of the 5 are in new places as of this offseason, while Wilson/Jones are in the “waiting to see it” timeframe. It is reasonable to see the majority of these players not as the starting QB at some point within the season, or next season.

The quarterbacks in this group include Zack Wilson (Jets), Marcus Mariota (Falcons), Mitch Trubisky (Steelers), Daniel Jones, Drew Lock (Seahawks) and Sam Darnold (Panthers).

There are some Giants fans who might say this is wrong, that DJ deserves to be in a higher tier. And maybe he does, but he could fall under that “waiting to see it” category because he’s had such a shoddy front office for three years. His statistics and general feeling from the league fits with the rest of that group, but Jones has had a horrid line and Giants receivers haven’t exactly helped him.

Jones (hopefully) will blossom under Brian Daboll and the rest of the new front office staff in New York. He’s a very similar player to Eli Manning, having come from the same training program as them both. His demeanor, pass-first mentality and sluggish scrambling also resemble the Hall of Fame-bound Manning.

Don’t discount Jones yet, folks, he may just come out of his shell this year.

