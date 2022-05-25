ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Rose Festival notes: Vroom! Auto racing returns to PIR

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFwF1_0fq10dE200 NASCAR's Xfinity Series set to debut at Portland International Raceway, June 3-4.

• The new Pacific Office Automation 147, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, June 3-4, is part of the Portland Rose Festival's return after its pandemic pause.

The last time NASCAR made a stop in the Pacific Northwest was 2000 at PIR and Monroe, Washington.

"There is a long-standing tradition of automobile racing in Portland, from the early 1900s when cars raced along dirt roads, to the creation of Portland International Raceway and the Rose Cup Races," said Jeff Curtis, Rose Festival CEO. "We are excited and proud to be supporting the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race as a highlight event of the Rose Festival 'Rose City Reunion.'"

The Rose Festival will be part of the Saturday, June 4 pre-race ceremonies. Also, ticket purchasers to the race will receive courtesy admission to the Rose Festival CityFair.

"Auto racing has been a long-standing tradition being part of the Rose Festival," said Kevin Savoree, co-owner/COO of race promoter Green Savoree Racing Promotions. He's referring to the Rose Cup and CART/Champ Car races, which for a long time had an association with the Rose Festival.

Tickets for the race can be purchased at nascarportland.com.

• The Rose Festival went a different direction with the Grand Floral Parade, keeping it on the eastside and not sending it through downtown.

From the Rose Festival:

It's all-eastside celebration for the first time since the 1948 Vanport Flood forced the festival to move its signature parade. Veterans Memorial Coliseum will open its curtains and let the sun shine inside this famous glass palace, as thousands of spectators enjoy the comforts of climate-controlled seating.

The parade will go outside, and onto eastbound Northeast Weidler, before turning south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The parade will then turn off its traditional path, and go east along Lloyd Boulevard, skirting the northern edge of the Banfield Freeway and passing by the new Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge. It will complete the procession near the Lloyd Center, in the area of Northeast 15th and Multnomah, triumphantly returning to the Lloyd District for the first time in decades.

Marilyn Clint, Rose Festival chief operating officer, said homelessness and social unrest didn't play into the decision to not have the Grand Floral Parade go through downtown.

"It's simply because we have the Starlight on the westside, and when we're looking at what we wanted to do with the Grand Floral Parade, we don't have the resources as in past. So, 'Let's do westside and eastside,'" she said.

Clint said there will be more than 20 floats in the Grand Floral Parade, and it appears there'll be about 20 bands in the Junior Parade, 18 in the Starlight Parade and 14 or 15 in the Grand Floral Parade — "numbers consistent with what we had in 2019 and prior to that."

• Clint said the Rose Festival has been working to invite frontline workers to march in the Starlight and Grand Floral parades — retail workers, nurses, teachers, "the kind of people that parade-goers want to cheer for. We want to thank them for what happened the past two years."

• In addition, Clint wanted to thank all the supporters of the Rose Festival, which had to fight to "survive" like most every other company during the pandemic.

"Looking at what we've done financially the past couple years, we'd be remiss to not say how grateful we are to people, sponsors and corporate partners," she said.

"We got some federal support, too. The Paycheck Protection Program was hugely important. We got a couple federal grants that helped keep us going; any grants we were eligible for, we applied for. Tightening belts, reducing staff, taking furloughs. There were some opportunities, and we took advantage of them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CeRi_0fq10dE200 • The final event of the Rose Festival, the Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Race takes place June 26 at Westmoreland Park Casting Pond.

• The current Miss Juneteenth, Aceia Spade of Eugene, plans to ride on a mini-float in the Grand Floral Parade.

The Rose Festival has worked to be associated with, through outreach, many non-festival events, including the Juneteenth 50th Anniversary Celebration and Good in the Hood.

The Rose Festival has also incorporated the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, which had to be canceled, into the Grand Floral Parade.

• Jeff Curtis, who assumed the position of Rose Festival CEO at age 31, will be leaving the organization in October to pursue other career opportunities.

Now 49, he credits Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Clint, among others, for her guidance during his tenure.

It's Curtis' 25th Rose Festival. He started with the organization in sales.

"I feel great about my tenure and the organization, and the timing was good to make the move," he said. "It feels right to do something different. I'll go on a journey to find out what it is."

A Spokane, Washington native who attended University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Curtis began his career working in minor-league baseball and then worked in sales for the Seattle Mariners in 1996 and '97.

"I've learned a lot, I've learned the power of relationships. They are the most important thing to success, especially with the Rose Festival being a people organization," he said. "Coming in at 31, I was very young but confident that I could do the job, but I had to learn to do the job."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Corvallis business owner makes MMA debut

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- An amateur MMA fighter and Corvallis business owner is inviting more people to train at her facility one week after making her debut in Salem. Tricia Straight owns Next Round Fitness on NW Buchanan Avenue in Corvallis. She started training about 10 years ago, she said. Along...
Portland Tribune

Portland Thorns fight back twice for draw at Chicago

Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith score from Portland corner kicks in a Saturday 2-2 NWSL tie with the Red StarsThe Portland Thorns went to Chicago on Saturday and came away with a 2-2 draw with the Red Stars in National Women's Soccer League play. Portland converted twice from corner kicks after falling behind by a goal. Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith scored the Portland goals. Scoring Red Stars, fifth minute — Mallory Pugh dribbles with speed past LKelli Hubi in the left side of the penalty area and slotted a low shot inside the near post. Chicago 1-0. Thorns, seventh...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Pickles hope to keep Walker Stadium hopping in busy June

As players continue to arrive, Portland's summer collegiate baseball team eyes pitching depth, defense for success. The Portland Pickles expected to have about half of their roster together when the West Coast League season begins on May 31. Such is the nature of a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball season. Players, after all, must first fulfill commitments on and off the field to their colleges. So, trying to predict how a team might fare in the standings is foolish. Mark Magdaleno, who has been with the team as an assistant coach since its first season in 2016, took over as the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers lose 2-1 at Miami

Bill Tuiloma scores again, but the Timbers' struggles continue with Saturday's loss in south Florida.An urgent late-match surge wasn't enough to get the Portland Timbers a result in a Major League Soccer contest against Inter Miami CF at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, May 28. Despite another goal from defender Bill Tuiloma, Portland lost 2-1 and has only three wins 15 games into the season. Scoring Miami, 27th minute — Leonardo Campana heads home a close-range cross delivered on one touch by Christopher McVey, who was sent into open space behind Josecarlos Van Rankin on the left side by...
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Portland Tribune

Baseball Slideshow: Clackamas 6, Lake Oswego 1

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Clackamas baseball team's win over Lake Oswego. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the the Clackamas baseball team's 6-1 win over...
CLACKAMAS, OR
hh-today.com

A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville native Kaylee Olson returns in 'Pretty Woman'

WHS alum sings and dances as an ensemble member in production at Keller through June 5.When Broadway touring show "Pretty Woman: The Musical" stages at Keller Auditorium, May 31-June 5, there'll be many Kaylee Olson fans in the audience. Olson, a 2008 Wilsonville High graduate, plays several dancing and singing roles in the ensemble of the musical. It's her first time stopping in Portland as part of a national tour — previously she appeared in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Anything Goes." Through the run of "Pretty Woman: The Musical," she estimates about 100 relatives and friends plan to attend —...
WILSONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Rose Festival#Pir#Auto Racing#Boat Race#Xfinity Series#Nascarportland Com
WWEEK

Murmurs: Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

CONFLICT MOUNTS AT WILLAMETTE FALLS: The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds. In its filing, the Grand Ronde say PGE’s lawsuit “is a massive overreach based on false and misguided concerns.” Tribal council chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy wrote: “If PGE succeeds, not only will it threaten the Tribe’s ceremonial fishery, it will transfer ownership of Oregon’s iconic Willamette Falls from the state of Oregon, and all of Oregon’s citizens, to a private, for-profit corporation.” PGE declined to comment.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Tory Campbell Keeps his Grandparents' Barbecue Legacy Alive, One Dry Rub at a Time

In 1984, Tory Campbell’s grandparents, Felton and Mary Campbell, made a decision that seemed puzzling to others at the time: They left their home in Oakland, California to retire in nearly all-white Southeast Portland. Finding that they wanted to keep busy during their retirement, they decided to open their own restaurant, Campbell’s Barbecue.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Families invited to free fishing day at Promontory Park near Estacada

Loaner poles, bait will be provided as needed; participants are responsible for snacks, water, coolers.Looking for a chance to get out on the water with your family and some fishing poles? From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, staff with Mt. Hood National Forest will offer a day of fishing and family fun at Small Fry Lake in Promontory Park, just east of Estacada. The day's activities will include a fishing clinic with free lessons, casting competitions and a contest for the largest catch and other games. Poles and bait will be supplied to those without their...
ESTACADA, OR
Lebanon-Express

DMV shutting down Lebanon, other offices in Oregon for summer

Lebanon high school students who want to schedule their driving exams over the summer at their local DMV will have to look elsewhere when the office shuts down next week. Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is closing six of its 60 offices, including Lebanon's, for 90 days while it moves workers to larger sites to deal with a summer influx of customers.
LEBANON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy