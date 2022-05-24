ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army bases that were named for Confederate officers now have new name recommendations

NPR
 4 days ago

Two years ago, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Congress ordered the Pentagon to rename Army bases that had been named for Confederate officers. All these bases are in the South, and today a special naming commission released its recommendations for their new names. Jay Price of member...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Javelin missiles are in short supply and restocking them won't be easy

Ukrainian fighters have destroyed Russian fighting vehicles with U.S. supplied Javelins. But replacing the thousands of missiles could take years, largely because of a crimp in the supply chain. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One of the best weapons Ukraine has in its war with Russia is Javelin missiles. But supplies are...
MILITARY
NPR

Former President Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Houston

Former President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston — days after a deadly school shooting in another part of Texas. Just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA is holding its annual convention in Houston amid criticism that it is inappropriate to continue doing so after one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history. The NRA's most devoted followers gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where they were greeted by hundreds of anti-NRA protesters across the street, loudly objecting to the presence of the gun group.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston

A few hours east of Uvalde, in Houston, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention and gun show. The gun rights group is going ahead with its meeting three days after the mass shooting in Texas. Mass shootings are now common enough that it might be hard to hold the convention any other way. Back in 1999, the annual convention met in Denver shortly after the school shooting at nearby Columbine, and its approach to mass shootings today has only become more defiant than it was then. NPR's Tim Mak traveled to Houston for the meeting. He joined us with the latest.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Manchin and other senators are opposed to plans to overhaul VA health care

Sen. Joe Manchin spoke with veterans about a proposed overhaul to Veterans Affairs health care. Manchin and a group of bipartisan senators say it would drastically hurt the care veterans receive. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Department of Veterans Affairs could overhaul its health care system. Some of its new recommendations...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The actions that President Biden could take to address gun safety

Some preliminary bipartisan discussions on gun safety legislation have begun, it's not clear this time will be any different than past failed efforts. What could President Biden do on his own?. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. On the night of the massacre at Robb Elementary School, President Biden called on Congress to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline. What happened? How long? In what order?. And days later, we do not have a definite timeline. Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does Polly really want? Well, the only native parrot in the U.S. lives in the southern tip of Texas. It's beloved by locals, but it's threatened by habitat loss and pet poachers. NPR's John Burnett met up with a scientist who's trying to learn more about this smart and very poorly understood bird.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NPR

Remembering the young victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

Twenty-one crosses stand outside Robb Elementary School where a gunman committed a massacre. Each cross honors a life taken. NPR profiles some of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Twenty-one white crosses, one to honor each of those killed in Uvalde, Texas, now stand in front of...
NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX

