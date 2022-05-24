ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kanye West’s 2020 Election Fund Was Allegedly Hacked To Pay Off Credit Card Bills

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDafS_0fq01dGG00

There weren’t too many of us out there who actually thought Kanye West could pull off a successful presidential run during the 2020 Election, but at least we gave him points for dreaming big. Of course, all of that went out the window with the reminder of his now-infamous “slavery was a choice” comment, not to mention the lingering negative reactions regarding his devotion to Donald Trump and MAGA.

His failed campaign seems to be getting even more bad press following a new report that claims Kanye 2020 was subjected to a fraud scheme that resulted in thousands being stolen to pay off credit card bills.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

TMZ was able to obtain a letter that Ye’s election board sent to the Federal Election Committee after they flagged transactions that looked suspicious. Following an investigation, Kanye 2020 discovered their account was accessed three times between December and February and failed to successfully get reimbursed by First Bank of Wyoming.

Read below to see what West’s campaign wrote in their letter to Michael Dobi of the FEC’s Reports Analysis Division:

“Mr. Dobi,

In response to the RFAl letter dated April 17. 2022, it has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation. Alter investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pav his own credit card. It was reported to First Bank of Wyoming and a stop-pay was put in place to protect against future unauthorized charges. The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment via ACH. Please let us know If vou have further questions.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Hey, you win some and you lose some. At least Yeezy has an upcoming redesign collaboration with McDonalds to look forward too — we’re sure he’ll be able to have it his way at Micky Ds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBeDs_0fq01dGG00

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

GOP blows through millions of dollars to ward off MAGA-friendly candidates

Tuesday's primary in Georgia saw some of the most lopsided defeats for Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump, including impressive performances from incumbents like Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who fended off well-funded challenges as well as months of abuse from Trump himself. Beyond Georgia, Republicans...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Department of Justice investigates pro-Trump alternate elector scheme

The Justice Department is ramping up its nvestigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Federal prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas looking to obtain information to understand if Trump allies proposed alternate slates of electors as part of an effort to deny Joe Biden’s victory in several key swing states. New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater joins "Red and Blue" with details.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Fraud#Maga#Instagram Twitter#First Bank Of Wyoming#Reports Analysis Division
CNBC

The National Rifle Association's lobbying machine is still potent despite financial woes that reduced its clout

The National Rifle Association still has significant cash reserves to use on both lobbying efforts and on the campaign trail to influence the gun policy debate. While a bankruptcy filing and internal turmoil have reduced the NRA's clout, it still has influence as former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other major GOP figures are set to speak at its annual convention Friday.
TEXAS STATE
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy