Portland Rose Festival schedule

The festival starts with an Oregon Symphony concert May 26 and opening of CityFair and fireworks May 27.

Thursday, May 26

• Bank of America presents the Rose City Reunion Concert featuring the Oregon Symphony, free to attend, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 27

• CityFair opens (first of three weekends of carnival fun) from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. The RoZone Concerts begin and the day concludes with two barges worth of fireworks at night, Waterfront Park, all starting at 6 p.m.

Note: CityFair includes Funtastic Traveling Shows, Game on Arcade, Artslandia Stage, Rose City Taphouse, Tribute lounge, Jim Neill Memorial Museum and Darigold Kids Zone

Saturday, May 28

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• RoZone Concert: We Three presented by K103, ticketed event, Waterfront Park, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• RoZone Concert: Pacific Island Celebration and Ukulele Jam featuring Andrew Molina, free with admission, Waterfront Park

• Rose Festival Treasure Hunt, Portland-metro area, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 30

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.; OMSI Day Free Admission for OMSI members

• Kids, Clowns and Characters, Waterfront Park, free with admission in RoZone

Thursday, June 2

• Rose Festival Art Show begins, through June 29, Oregon Society of Artists

Friday, June 3

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• RoZone Concert: Caribbean Night with Conjunito Alegre, Waterfront Park, free with admission

• Art with Flair 38th Charbonneau Festival of the Arts, through June 5, Charbonneau

• NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, all day

Saturday, June 4

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147, PIR, race day

• Starlight Run, downtown Portland, 6 p.m.

• CareOregon Starlight Parade, through downtown, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• Rose Garden Contest, judging days June 5-6

• RoZone Concert: 98.7 The Bull CountryFest 2022 featuring Parmalee, ticketed event, Waterfront Park, , 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

• Fleet Week begins, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Navy ships among others in port, through June 13

• Fred Meyer Junior Parade, Hollywood District, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

• Spring Rose Show, Lloyd Center, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• Spring Rose Show, Lloyd Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, Peninsula Park, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 11

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• Dragon Boat Race, Willamette River in front of Waterfront Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, starts at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, weaves through eastside to Lloyd Center, 10 a.m.

• RoZone Concert: Modestep, a DJ set, ticketed event, Waterfront Park, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

• CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

• RoZone Concert: Good in the Hood Meets CityFair featuring Norman Sylvester and more, Waterfront Park, free with admission

For complete info, including admission/ticket prices, see www.rosefestival.org.

