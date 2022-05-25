ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat Show and Safety Fair slated Saturday in Kilmarnock

Rappahannock Record
 3 days ago

Northern Neck Sail & Power Squadron (NNSPS) will sponsor a boat show and safety fair Saturday, May 28, from noon to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake Commons, 453C North Main Street, Kilmarnock. The show will feature antique,...

RichmondBizSense

Downtown breakfast restaurant sold

A city breakfast spot has a new face helming its waffle irons. 521 Biscuits & Waffles, the four-year old restaurant at 521 E. Main St., has been sold to new ownership. Fredericksburg native Damien Eure is the new proprietor after buying the business last month from married couple Aaron Bond and María José Mejía Ruiz for an undisclosed amount.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

The Foodie Travel Guide to Richmond: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

When I moved to Richmond in the fall of 2009, following a year as an overworked line cook in Frederick, life there felt easy, like kicking off your clogs after a long day. The city rewards residents and visitors with access to the mighty James River and a vibrant music-and-art scene, plus all the living history the area embodies. After a social reckoning following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Richmond took down its Civil War monuments, reshaping the face of the Virginia capital and committing to progress. Though it has changed considerably in the past decade, a weekend trip to the city on the James still promises the lazy-river vibes that wooed me—but now with even better food and drink.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a sneak peek inside the finished home out in Moseley. The house is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,200 square feet, and it could all...
MOSELEY, VA

