EVANS, Ga. — An East Georgia man was charged after he took a drunken joyride on a motorized shopping cart through a Walmart near Augusta. A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was called out to the store in Evans, Georgia on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man who appeared to be intoxicated, driving through the store on the motorized buggy, WRDW-TV reported.

EVANS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO