Massachusetts State

AG Healey sues 13 companies for manufacturing toxic chemicals found in drinking water, firefighter foam

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey today sued 13 manufacturers of poly- and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS) “forever” chemicals used in firefighting foam for causing millions of dollars in damages to communities across Massachusetts by knowingly contaminating drinking water sources, groundwater, and other natural resources with highly toxic PFAS chemicals that pose a...

fallriverreporter.com

