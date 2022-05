Castellanos came into the game slashing just .202/.253/.337 in May, so it was good to see him string together two hits. His quality of contact remains down from prior years, though both his xBA and xSLG are far greater than his actual numbers. Castelllanos has been a disappointment this year, without question, but without an obvious reason as to why, fantasy managers have little choice but to hold tight and wait for his turnaround. Absent an injury, it's likely to come at some point soon.

