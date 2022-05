Lindsey Stroud, of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, wrote a column in “Other Voices,” about the high tariffs on aluminum affecting the American craft brewers of craft beer (Sunday, May 22, Page C3). OK, I haven’t studied this issue, but it sounds like we’re paying more for anything that comes in aluminum in our country and probably even comes in other products that cost the tariff. But my question to the Chronicle is, why would anybody that likes craft beer want to drink it from a can? You drink it from a bottle or a glass.

