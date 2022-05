It takes a rare talent to cause “sleepless nights” for the Ohio State head football coach before even arriving on campus in Columbus. Caden Curry fits that description, as Ryan Day said the Buckeye coaching staff started to become a bit restless while waiting for a commitment from the Greenwood, Indiana, native last fall. Curry took until the day before the early signing period to make his official decision, but ultimately gave Ohio State the sigh of relief it hoped for when he announced his intentions to wear scarlet and gray.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO