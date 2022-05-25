Social Security Supplemental Income payment schedule 2022 – Americans to get $841 checks next week – see exact date

MILLIONS of Americans will get their next round of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) just next week.

Payments worth up to a maximum of $841 will be sent to eligible SSI recipients on Wednesday, June 1.

The payment schedule for SSI recipients is comparable to that of people who began receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments before 1997.

The benefits are paid out on the first of every month unless it occurs on a weekend or a public holiday.

The exact schedule for SSDI payments depends on the recipient's birth date. However, the schedule is different if the individual began receiving payments before 1997.

Payments worth up to $3,333 will be sent on May 25 to SSDI recipients whose birthdays fall on the 21st-31st of each month.

Types of survivors benefits

According to the Social Security Administration, there are five types of survivors benefits:

Child’s benefits

Widows/Widowers or surviving divorced spouse’s benefits

Mother’s or father’s benefits (Only if you can show proof that you have a child below the age of 16 or disabled)

Parent’s benefits (Only if you can show proof that you were dependent on your child before he or she died)

Lump sum death payment

Survivors benefits explained

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security survivors benefits are paid to widows, widowers, and dependents of eligible workers.

As a result, your family members may receive survivors benefits when you die, only if you were working and paying into Social Security.

However, the benefits your family will receive are based on your earnings.

It should also be noted that the deceased family member should have worked long enough to qualify for benefits.

How remarriage affects SSI

If you are getting remarried, your SSI payment amount may change as a result of your new spouse’s income and resources.

If you and your new spouse both get SSI, your payment amount will change from an individual rate to a couple’s rate.

To determine the SSI benefit amount a couple is eligible to receive, their combined countable income is deducted from the federal benefit rate.

The result is then divided equally and paid to the couple in separate checks.

Congress members must pay into SS

Starting in January 1984, all members of Congress, the president and vice president, federal judges, and most political appointments were covered by the Social Security program.

They contribute to the system in the same way that everyone else does, according to the SSA.

Since January 1984, all members of Congress have been paying into the Social Security system, regardless of how long they have been in office.

New SSI bill to expand 'economic opportunity and mobility'

“To address this barrier, the asset and income limits for SSI should be updated and simplified,” said the report, according to Marca.

“A reformed SSI program would play a crucial role in expanding economic opportunity and mobility for people with disabilities.”

According to the Social Security Administration website, eligible individuals might earn up to $841 in 2022, while couples could get up to $1,261.

New SSI plan will raise asset restrictions

The proposed plan, according to CNBC, will raise the asset restrictions for individuals from $2,000 to $10,000 and for couples from $3,000 to $20,000, Marca reports.

The JPMorganChase Policy Center research states, “The SSI program should be updated and reformed to incentivize individuals with disabilities who are able to work to seek employment without the risk of losing their economic security.

“Promising proposals call for raising monthly SSI benefits to 100% of the federal poverty level and boosting asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples and families with disabled children, updating outdated income rules for inflation, and eliminating the penalty for married couples.”

Changes to come with new SSI bill

Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have presented a measure to increase the resource limit for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) eligibility in the US, according to Marca.

The SSI program provides financial assistance to handicapped persons with low income, but its tight asset limitations have not been modified since 1989.

Brown told CNBC: “It doesn’t make sense for SSI’s rules to punish Americans for saving for emergencies.”

“Our bipartisan bill would update the outdated rules for the first time in decades and allow beneficiaries to save for emergencies without putting the benefits they rely on to live at risk.”

SSI maximum monthly amount revealed

In 2022, the maximum federal SSI payout for an eligible individual is $841 per month.

The amount is $1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly cost for an essential individual is $421.

SSI and SSDI key differences

While SSI and SSDI are similar in that they both give payments to those with long-term impairments, there are some significant variations between the two programs.

The key distinctions between SSI and SSDI are as follows:

The basic qualifying eligibility criteria.

Amount of monthly benefits available.

Access to government health insurance (Medicaid and Medicare).

When payments start.

SSI and SSDI: Differences explained

Disability benefits are provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA) through two independent programs: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

While both SSI and SSDI employ the same concept of “individuals with disabilities” to determine eligibility for payments, there are some significant distinctions between the two programs.

The first COLA

Cost-of-living adjustments began when legislation was passed in 1973.

The intention is to use COLAs for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits to keep up with inflation rates, according to the Social Security Administration.

Can you be overpaid in Social Security benefits?

Unfortunately, there is also a chance your Social Security benefits payment could be more than what you’re actually due.

This only happened 0.2% of the time in the 2019 fiscal year, AARP reports.

In this case, typically the SSA will notify you of the overpayment and you’ll have to repay it.

But your benefits can be withheld until the debt is settled.

What to do if you’re underpaid in Social Security

More than 70million Americans rely on Social Security benefits each month, so mistakes are bound to happen once in a while.

If you find that you’ve been underpaid, there are actions you can take to rectify the situation.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines an underpayment as:

an accrued benefit amount was not paid,

a check(s) representing correct payment to a deceased beneficiary was not negotiated, or

an issued payment was returned or not received

The best course of action if you are, in fact, underpaid, is to alert the SSA as soon as possible by calling 800-772-1213.

The sooner you do so, the sooner the issue can be resolved.

Waiting to claim

If you haven’t earned a lot in your working history, and you just got a better-paying job, it would make sense to continue to build up your benefits.

Currently, the maximum taxable wage is $142,800 in 2021, but that will be boosted to $147,000 next year.

Once your earnings exceed that wage cap, you don’t get taxed on it for Social Security.

Waiting to claim social security might be a good opportunity to improve your earnings history.

If your SS check doesn’t come

If Americans do not receive their Social Security payment on the expected date, they should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration.

Beneficiaries receive their payment monthly and seniors cannot withdraw their amount as a lump sum, according to the SSA.

But, retirees that have a separate private retirement savings account such as a 401 (k) can take out more money if they wish.

SSI payment schedule

The 2022 payment schedule for SSI is as follows:

June 1

July 1

August 1

September 1

September 30

November 1

December 1

December 30

Who is eligible for SSI explained

Anyone may apply for SSI.

The SSI program provides monthly payments to people who are at least age 65 or blind or disabled.

An applicant must have limited income, such as wages or pensions.

The person must also have limited resources in terms of things you own.

What is SSI?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government program that assists persons who are unable to earn enough money on their own.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and those aged 65 and over are eligible.

Individuals with sufficient job experience may be eligible for SSI payments in addition to disability or retirement benefits.

Likewise, individuals receive different amounts depending on their other sources of income and where they live.

How remarriage affects survivor benefits

If you decide to remarry before turning the age of 60, you will lose eligibility for survivor benefits on the prior marriage.

So, if your survivor benefits are part of your main income source, this is something that you might want to take into consideration.

Remarrying after turning 60 years old has no effect on survivor benefits.

If you simply got divorced and later decide to remarry, the benefits paid to you from your prior spouse’s account stop.

Does remarriage affect Social Security?

Remarriage does not affect a person’s Social Security retirement benefits.

This is because these payments are calculated based on your and your spouse’s individual earnings histories.

Downside of working past full retirement age

When one claims Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age (FRA) and continues working and earning above a certain threshold, they are subject to the retirement earnings test (RET).

This test will reduce benefits by $1 for every $2 you earn above $19,560 in 2022, if workers are below their FRA.

Meanwhile, the threshold is set at $51,960 for people who will reach their retirement age this year.

In that event, $1 is withheld for every $3 earned over that threshold.

Social Security changes: workers to pay more taxes

Alongside the COLA raise, the SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase in January.

This will go up from $142,800 to $147,000, which comes following an increase in average wages.

It means workers on high salaries will be paying tax on a larger proportion of their earnings.

Social Security changes: raise for disabled Americans

The 5.9 percent COLA increase also applies to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will go up by $76 – from $1,282 to $1,358 a month.

SSDI aims to provide relief for those with disabilities who can no longer work, or at the same capacity as once before.

The benefit aims to replace a portion of the qualifying worker’s salary.

Social Security changes: raise for retirees

In October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase by 5.9 percent in January.

It means the average 2022 check for a retired worker will increase by $92 – from $1,565 to $1,657 a month.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will rise by $154 – from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

Social Security claimants are usually notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount.

Social Security changes: earnings limit increase, continued

However, starting from 2022, this threshold will increase to $19,560.

If you reach full retirement age in 2022, you’ll be able to earn $51,960 next year – up by $1,440 from the 2021 annual limit of $50,520.

If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67. For others, it’s 66 and a specific number of months.